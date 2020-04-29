Beaver Dam businesses switch to online shopping as storefronts remain shuttered

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Local businesses in Beaver Dam are turning to online shopping to make some cash as their storefronts remain closed.

Health orders to address the coronavirus epidemic have forced businesses to shut their doors to in-person customers. Many have started or sped up plans to sell their products online to keep some contact with their customers. Some businesses have set up actual online stores, while others have to be reached by e-mail, phone or Facebook message to set up an order.

In Beaver Dam, the new boutique The 0638 Clothing Collection on Spring Street was all set for a grand opening on March 21, just as the first safer-at-home orders began. The grand opening was canceled and one of Beaver Dam's newest businesses has yet to open its doors. The 0638 had to switch to online sales.

"I knew I couldn’t have anybody in the store, but still wanted to move inventory and give the community quality clothing at a low cost," said owner Andi Colker. The store has been posting photos of its inventory to its Facebook page, where there is a link to the official online store.