Beaver Dam businesses switch to online shopping as storefronts remain shuttered

Local businesses in Beaver Dam are turning to online shopping to make some cash as their storefronts remain closed.
Health orders to address the coronavirus epidemic have forced businesses to shut their doors to in-person customers. Many have started or sped up plans to sell their products online to keep some contact with their customers. Some businesses have set up actual online stores, while others have to be reached by e-mail, phone or Facebook message to set up an order.
In Beaver Dam, the new boutique The 0638 Clothing Collection on Spring Street was all set for a grand opening on March 21, just as the first safer-at-home orders began. The grand opening was canceled and one of Beaver Dam's newest businesses has yet to open its doors. The 0638 had to switch to online sales.
"I knew I couldn’t have anybody in the store, but still wanted to move inventory and give the community quality clothing at a low cost," said owner Andi Colker. The store has been posting photos of its inventory to its Facebook page, where there is a link to the official online store.
Colker said that her inventory varies, so she has to manually take the photos are update the text, while getting new photos up every week across different clothing categories. Colker said the situation continues to be frustrating as she cannot market her product in the way she was hoping, and there is still more product set up at the storefront than online.
The 0638 is offering curbside pickup for orders and delivery within 30 miles. When restrictions are lifted, Colker said she will keep the online store running alongside the physical location.
"I see it being a busy store with great deals," she said, adding that she hopes the physical store can open with restrictions soon.
Cale Zondag of Active Outfitters, down the street from The 0638, said his clothing store had been receiving numerous requests for Beaver Dam spirit gear, even from out of state, and that people just want to keep that sense of community. Beaver Dam schools are closed with athletic events canceled. The girls' basketball team was seeking its fourth straight state title when the WIAA Division 2 tournament was canceled in March.
He said the business was heading online anyway but the current circumstances helped push the creation of the online store, which went online this week. The online store is focused on spirit gear for now but will grow to offer more items. Active Outfitters is offering curbside service and delivery.
The Green Acres CBD store, in the Park Village shopping center, launched online just before the orders came down. Owner Doug Paust said the online ordering has been serving some of customers' immediate needs.
"It’s allowed us to maintain our operations," Paust said. "We absokutely plan on being here for the long term."
Paust said the store plans to eventually expand to another location a few doors down in the complex.
Further information about local businesses is available by contacting the businesses directly or checking with the Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce and the Dodge County Restaurants and Surrounding Businesses Facebook page.
