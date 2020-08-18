Beaver Dam businessman helps aspiring nurses

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Beaver Dam Community Hospital Foundation’s Endowment for the Advancement of Nurses has received a sizable boost from a local business leader.

In continuing his mission of ensuring access to skilled and compassionate nursing care in our area, John B. McKinstry has made a $50,000 donation to the endowment he created two years ago.

McKinstry said he began thinking about how advancements in healthcare have extended people’s lifespans while serving as the honorary chair for the BDCH Foundation’s 2017-2018 Annual Fund Appeal.

“We all seem to be living longer and because of that the need for competent, caring nurses continues to rise,” he said.

An initial $50,000 donation was given by McKinstry in January 2018 to start the program, and his recent contribution brings the endowment’s value to $100,000.

“My hope is that through this endowment the foundation will encourage and support those who are passionate about providing quality care for others in our community,” he said.

Endowment grant awards are available in the form of tuition scholarships for current Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam employees and are meant to bolster more people to begin or advance a career in nursing.