You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Beaver Dam businessman helps aspiring nurses
0 comments
alert top story

Beaver Dam businessman helps aspiring nurses

{{featured_button_text}}
Nurses at Hillside Manor (copy)

The Beaver Dam Community Hospital Foundation’s Endowment for the Advancement of Nurses has received a $50,000 donation from John B. McKinstry. In this March file photo, Registered Nurse Liz Mason gives instructions to caregivers Holly Longfield and Jessica Anderson at Hillside Manor nursing home in Beaver Dam.

 DAILY CITIZEN ARCHIVES

The Beaver Dam Community Hospital Foundation’s Endowment for the Advancement of Nurses has received a sizable boost from a local business leader.

In continuing his mission of ensuring access to skilled and compassionate nursing care in our area, John B. McKinstry has made a $50,000 donation to the endowment he created two years ago.

John B. McKinstry

McKinstry

McKinstry said he began thinking about how advancements in healthcare have extended people’s lifespans while serving as the honorary chair for the BDCH Foundation’s 2017-2018 Annual Fund Appeal.

“We all seem to be living longer and because of that the need for competent, caring nurses continues to rise,” he said.

An initial $50,000 donation was given by McKinstry in January 2018 to start the program, and his recent contribution brings the endowment’s value to $100,000.

“My hope is that through this endowment the foundation will encourage and support those who are passionate about providing quality care for others in our community,” he said.

Endowment grant awards are available in the form of tuition scholarships for current Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam employees and are meant to bolster more people to begin or advance a career in nursing.

McKinstry’s desire is that his donation will motivate others to contribute to the endowment or to find a cause that moves them the way this health care need has inspired him.

For more information on the endowment for nurses, visit bdch.com/foundation or call 920-887-4851.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Rural Prosperity in Wisconsin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News