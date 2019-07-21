A car chase around Beaver Dam ended with an arrest on Friday.
According to information provided by the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, starting at a gas station in Beaver Dam, officers with the Beaver Dam Police Department and sheriff's deputies responded to the fleeing suspect, who was stopped just outside the city on County Road G.
There was an accident at State Highway 73 and US Highway 151 as a result.
A man was arrested for felony eluding and for four open warrants in three counties.
