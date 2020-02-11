Beaver Dam Chamber chooses Tracy Propst as new chamber president

Tracy Propst has been selected as the next executive director for the Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce.
Propst will start April 1. She is succeeding Phil Fritsche, who held the position for 16 years. Fritsche left in December to heads up the chamber in Crystal Lake, Illinois, a large suburb of Chicago.
“I am excited about the opportunity to be instrumental in adding valuable programs and professional development opportunities to our members while promoting business collaboration, entrepreneurship and growth in Beaver Dam and the surrounding area,” Propst said.
You have free articles remaining.
The selection of Propst ends a search facilitated by Nicole Johnson, Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce board president. An initial prospect pool was narrowed by stages to a final group who interviewed with the board’s search committee.
“After an extensive search for a new executive director, we are pleased to have selected Tracy Propst,” Johnson said. “Tracy has an energetic leadership style and strong communication and marketing skills; this combined with experience in both for-profit and non-profit management positions makes Tracy uniquely qualified to lead the Beaver Dam Chamber. We’re excited for Tracy to begin to bring her ideas and enthusiasm to our chamber.”
Propst brings over 25 years of experience in sales and marketing in both private and public companies, as well as a non-profit organization. Twenty-two years of her career were at Gehl Foods, in Germantown, where she served as vice-president of sales. She is leaving a program and project leader position at the Professional Dairy Producers in Juneau and has also done contract work for Beaver Dam as a community development manager
“I am grateful to the chamber board for this opportunity to lead and grow this important community organization.” Propst said. “I look forward to working with the members and volunteers as the chamber transitions into an exciting new chapter in its long and rich history in Beaver Dam.
For more information on Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce membership or community programs, call 887-8879 or visit beaverdamchamber.com.
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.