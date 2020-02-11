Beaver Dam Chamber chooses Tracy Propst as new chamber president

Tracy Propst has been selected as the next executive director for the Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce.

Propst will start April 1. She is succeeding Phil Fritsche, who held the position for 16 years. Fritsche left in December to heads up the chamber in Crystal Lake, Illinois, a large suburb of Chicago.

“I am excited about the opportunity to be instrumental in adding valuable programs and professional development opportunities to our members while promoting business collaboration, entrepreneurship and growth in Beaver Dam and the surrounding area,” Propst said.

The selection of Propst ends a search facilitated by Nicole Johnson, Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce board president. An initial prospect pool was narrowed by stages to a final group who interviewed with the board’s search committee.

“After an extensive search for a new executive director, we are pleased to have selected Tracy Propst,” Johnson said. “Tracy has an energetic leadership style and strong communication and marketing skills; this combined with experience in both for-profit and non-profit management positions makes Tracy uniquely qualified to lead the Beaver Dam Chamber. We’re excited for Tracy to begin to bring her ideas and enthusiasm to our chamber.”