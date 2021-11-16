Beaver Dam Chamber modifies awards to focus on innovation

The Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce annual meeting and awards banquet will look a lot different than it has in the past.
Unlike the sometimes embarrassing "celebrity" roast of the past, the 2022 event will have a new focus.
Executive Director Tracy Propst said the COVID-19 pandemic played a role in the modifications made by the chamber's board of directors..
“The year 2020 was a pretty tough year and the general feeling was to start fresh with this year’s honors,” said Propst. “What it really boils down to is cultivating young people in our community. When I started at the chamber, there were not a lot of young people who were engaged with the community and this is a way to show that we need to not only mentor our next generation, but value them as well. They’re the ones who are going to keep Beaver Dam moving forward.”
She continued, “Then we started discussing awards in general, and I suggested we think about awards that drive behavior. We want to encourage environmental changes. We want to encourage awesome marketing. New product development. We want businesses and non-profits to really think out of the box. When businesses are successful our whole community is successful.”
The chamber has been honoring its own member of the year since 1983. Ray Sherlock was the first honoree and the list continues through 2019. A citizen and a business of the year were honored starting in 2004. A non-profit of the year honor was begun in 2009.
“It had gotten to the point where we were soliciting applications, and when it comes to that point it’s time for a change,” she said.
“We want to encourage and celebrate progress in our businesses and organizations, cultivate leaders and distinguish our young, motivated employees and business owners,” said Propst. “We are recognizing businesses, organizations and individuals with Five-Under-Forty Awards, Innovation Awards and Emerging Leader Award.”
Awards are outlined as follows:
• Five-Under-Forty Awards will honor five of the Beaver Dam area's brightest young leaders who have demonstrated success in their careers and the communities they represent. The chamber is looking for individuals who are rising stars showing leadership where they work and/or entrepreneurship and making a positive impact in their work and where they live.
• Innovation Awards seek to inspire, celebrate, and encourage an environment of positive change-making innovations by honoring the most innovative businesses and organizations in the Beaver Dam area. Awards will be presented to a large and a small company and a non-profit organization whose project, program, product, process improvement or practice best exemplify forward-thinking ideas and extraordinary innovation. Three overall awards will be selected, highlighting great things that area businesses and organizations are doing.
• Emerging Leader Award started in 2021 and recognizes a high school or post-secondary student who has made a significant impact and positive difference in Beaver Dam through his/her leadership activities and/or work initiatives. Award recipient will be honored for being a community-oriented, professionally responsible, and academically prepared leader. A $200 Chamber Check will be awarded to this honoree.
“If someone is selected for an innovation we’re going to talk about them in press releases and in social media. We’re going to let our community know how great our businesses and organizations are, and talk about the cool things that are happening there," Propst said.
“There are so many good things happening out there that should be highlighted, and this is just one way of doing it."
There will be an awards event on Jan. 26.