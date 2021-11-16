Beaver Dam Chamber modifies awards to focus on innovation

The Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce annual meeting and awards banquet will look a lot different than it has in the past.

Unlike the sometimes embarrassing "celebrity" roast of the past, the 2022 event will have a new focus.

Executive Director Tracy Propst said the COVID-19 pandemic played a role in the modifications made by the chamber's board of directors..

“The year 2020 was a pretty tough year and the general feeling was to start fresh with this year’s honors,” said Propst. “What it really boils down to is cultivating young people in our community. When I started at the chamber, there were not a lot of young people who were engaged with the community and this is a way to show that we need to not only mentor our next generation, but value them as well. They’re the ones who are going to keep Beaver Dam moving forward.”

She continued, “Then we started discussing awards in general, and I suggested we think about awards that drive behavior. We want to encourage environmental changes. We want to encourage awesome marketing. New product development. We want businesses and non-profits to really think out of the box. When businesses are successful our whole community is successful.”