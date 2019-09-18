The third annual Chamber of Commerce International Wine Tour circles the port of downtown Beaver Dam Friday from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Chamber Executive Director Phil Fritsche urges participants to move outside their comfort zones and to experience the adventure that can be found in wines from around the globe.
“You don’t want to be closed-minded and drink only reds because you like red better than white, or sweet rather than dry,” Fritsche said. “The whole idea of this is to try a lot of them and to expand your boundaries. We’re encouraging people to be a little adventurous and explore. Then after they’ve finished, they can join us at Riverfront Wine Bar at 8:15 p.m. for a nightcap and prize drawings. The event will also be a great opportunity to enjoy downtown and many of the things it has to offer.”
This year’s walking cruise departs from the chamber’s Old Depot office at 127 S. Spring St. and docks at 8:15 p.m. at the Riverfront Wine Bar, 227 Front St., where prizes will be awarded and nightcaps may be purchased.
“The idea of having different nations’ wines differentiates us from other tours where they focus on all local wines or California wines. The wines we have chosen are probably a little harder to find. It will be a unique opportunity, different from the average wine walk,” said Fritsche. McKinstry’s Home Furnishings will offer products from two Wisconsin wineries including Edwin Brix of Juneau and Rock N Wool of Poynette. Twisted Sisters will feature wines from California and Illinois.
The Chamber will feature wines from Peru, La Mia Boutique will offer wines from Hungary, Bulldogs & Butterflies will have wines from Australia, Firefly Fibers will sample wines from Canada (including Pelee Island in Lake Erie), Las Dos Chicas will pour wines from Turkey, and Design Plus will uncork wines from South Africa.
Licensed bartenders at each location will taste the wines before the event so they will be able to describe each and inform guests of their characteristics and flavors.
“For most of the countries, we’re going to be doing four wines,” Fritsche said. “When it comes to the United States we’re going to be doing more than that. There are also some unusual wines like a jalapeño-infused white wine used in crafting a tasty bloody Mary.” Participants in the event will be able to tour the hosting businesses while listening to ethnic music from each country of the wines’ origins.
“Guests will be able to browse the furniture at McKinstry’s or purchase a nice embroidered shirt at Design Plus, or by a dress at La Mia Boutique. They’ll all be open for business,” Fritsche said.
For $35 ($45 on the day), each guest will receive a card for rating the wines, cheeses and other snacks; a commemorative sample glass; a map showing business locations; and a wristband to prove they have paid. A six-pack of tickets (six tickets for the price of five) is available for $175. Tickets are available at the Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce, Rechek’s Food Pride and at Beaver Dam Piggly Wiggly and at tour locations.
The reason to encourage advance sales is a simple one: “We really need to know how much product we need to purchase before people come walking in the door,” said Fritsche.
He said, “You’re getting your money’s worth. It’s a pretty good deal, we think, with so many varieties of wines, cheeses, snacks and gift drawings.”
The tour starts at the Chamber, 127 S. Spring St., and continues in no particular order.
“This is a great opportunity for people to broaden their palates and to enjoy the experience,” Fritsche said. “When you’re at an event like this it’s the perfect place to try new things and perhaps discover new favorites. Most people are not going to taste them all, but that’s not important. Experiencing flavors from places they may or may not ever visit is what it’s all about. That’s the adventure.”
Those not present for the drawings must leave their phone numbers on their tickets in order to be eligible.
For more information call the Chamber at 887-8879, visit beaverdamchamber.com or find the event on Facebook.
