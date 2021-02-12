Beaver Dam Chamber tourism promotion on a tight budget

Although the budget might seem high to some, it is actually quite small.

“It’s not a lot of money considering all the things we want to do and promote,” said Propst. “I’d like to see us advertise some of our festivals, and doing what we can to make them grow and thrive. It depends on the committee to decide what it feels is important to support.”

Other events that include Tourism Promotion Committee support include a wine tour, Paddle Fest and such promotional materials as a recent “Discover Wisconsin” promo and ads in such periodicals as the Dodge County Visitor Guide, promotions in InSpire Magazine and an ad in the Beaverland Must-Skis annual magazine.

Given a remaining budget of $6,200, Propst hopes that those funds may be used to promote events such as a proposed peony flower and arts event, and promoting a new version of Lake Days with more attention to downtown shops and restaurants.

“It’s a real challenge to get a lot of promotion for that amount of money,” said Propst. “Our total budget doesn’t go a long way in the world of advertising.”

A fresh effort includes boosting online and social media promotion.