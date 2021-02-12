Beaver Dam Chamber tourism promotion on a tight budget

Flaunting Beaver Dam’s attractions to a wider audience is the goal of the Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce Tourism Promotion Committee.
The group met virtually Thursday morning at the chamber office, which organizes the committee funded by city room taxes. In Beaver Dam, those taxes are obtained through local hotels and motels. In recent years, the committee’s annual portion totals between $10,000 and $16,000.
The committee was established in 2004. At that time, room tax funds were divided among two organizations. A total of 90 percent of that revenue supports the Beaver Dam Economic Development Corporation. Ten percent is designated to support tourism, with $5,000 allocated to the chamber as a designated visitor/information center.
The chamber group is charged with using room tax funds for the purposes of promoting tourism development. Funds are to be used to cover costs of distributing tourism materials, welcome packets and promotional materials to the public.
Reading from chamber documents Executive Director Tracy Propst said, “The majority of the funds are used in direct advertising and marketing expenditures to media outside the region to encourage overnight stays and day visits to the community.”
Available cash was projected to be low this year, since the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in February. Since less money was spent in 2020, there will be some carry-over. This year’s budget is estimated at $12,000 with $3,000 more available from 2020.
Although the budget might seem high to some, it is actually quite small.
“It’s not a lot of money considering all the things we want to do and promote,” said Propst. “I’d like to see us advertise some of our festivals, and doing what we can to make them grow and thrive. It depends on the committee to decide what it feels is important to support.”
Other events that include Tourism Promotion Committee support include a wine tour, Paddle Fest and such promotional materials as a recent “Discover Wisconsin” promo and ads in such periodicals as the Dodge County Visitor Guide, promotions in InSpire Magazine and an ad in the Beaverland Must-Skis annual magazine.
Given a remaining budget of $6,200, Propst hopes that those funds may be used to promote events such as a proposed peony flower and arts event, and promoting a new version of Lake Days with more attention to downtown shops and restaurants.
“It’s a real challenge to get a lot of promotion for that amount of money,” said Propst. “Our total budget doesn’t go a long way in the world of advertising.”
A fresh effort includes boosting online and social media promotion.
A recent economy was buying the local map from a printing company which charged $1,000 per use. That map was purchased for $500.
According to chamber documentation membership is open to any chamber member. The committee was originally set to have between six and 10 individuals. Members ideally include people with retail or tourism-related industries. The committee is also to include a local hotel representative, a city government representative, the chamber executive director and the mayor. Other members are being sought, with chamber membership as a qualifier.
Diana Ogle volunteered to chair the group at Thursday’s meeting. Other chamber members were suggested as new members.