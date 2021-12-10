Beaver Dam charity provides good night's rest

Eli Joseph Cossman, an American inventor, businessman, entrepreneur and author, as well as the co-creator of the ant farm and ‘King of the Thingamajig,’ once said, “The best bridge between hope and despair is a good night’s sleep.”
That idea is the motivation behind the local St. Vincent de Paul Councils’ Sleep Safe & Sound Ministry. Local councils include all of Dodge County and serve people of all faiths.
“One of the things that St. Vincent de Paul has done over the last bunch of years is we’ve brought in new mattresses,” said Beaver Dam Thrift Store Manager Ben Nelson. “One reason is to give them away to people in need, and of course when we have an apartment fire – about one a year – it’s good to have something in stock so we can help people immediately.”
Another reason is to sell them to the general public, with profits used to help the charity’s mission. Either way can provide profound benefits.
“We know how vital sleep is, both for the growth of children and for the rejuvenation of adults from day to day. Getting people off the floor, out of the sleeping bag on a sofa, it’s great for the body. If you feel safe at home and are sleeping well you do better in life. We’ve identified it as a way that we can help people in the community.”
Recipients are often identified when they need help with other things, such as rent, food or utility payments. A sleep need is often identified when charity representatives are visiting for the aforementioned purposes.
“Our Vincentians when they go out and meet with people, sometimes they see a kid sleeping on the floor,” said Nelson. “We give them a bed as well. The number of beds we give away is increasing. When people move here and have to worry about rent deposits and other expenses they sleep in inadequate environments. If they can’t afford it we can help them get a bed quicker.”
He indicated that those who need mattresses sometimes pull them from the trash in spring and fall, which is neither safe nor healthy.
“You don’t know where they’ve been, if it’s thrown out because it was infested,” said Nelson. “These mattresses are stripped of their fabric, the frames are repaired if needed and they are rebuilt by the Chicago Mattress Company. They are essentially new, wrapped in plastic and meet a very high standard of quality and comfort.”
The total number of beds over the last year stands between 75 and 100. Single beds are generally given to children. Adults generally choose a full-sized bed or larger, depending on what fits in their bedrooms.
A goal of $15,000 has been set to meet increased demand. The idea was discussed last summer, with fund-raising starting in October. So far more than $2,500 has been gathered. The Tom & Judy Heffron Family Fund, part of the Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation, has agreed to match donations up to the first $5,000.
“We were eager to get it started so we’re adding this incentive to others,” said Tom Heffron. “They’re very good mattresses and will serve their users for years to come. We’re very proud to be a part of this effort.”
Local Council President Jim Hafenstein indicated that the charity has overwhelming support from the community, and has no doubt that donors will support this ministry as well.
“We’ve had amazing support during our capital campaign, the fire responses and other things we’ve done in the past, and we hope their generosity will continue.” said Hafenstein.
“We trust that this ministry will have a big impact on those less fortunate, and will go far beyond the holidays to make a positive difference in their lives,” said Council Treasurer John Koenig.
To donate call Nelson at the store – (920) 885-6971, ext. 9, email ben.nelson@svdpdodgecounty.org or council treasurer Koenig at koenigjs@yahoo.com, or visit the Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation website at beaverdamacf.com.