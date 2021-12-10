Beaver Dam charity provides good night's rest

Eli Joseph Cossman, an American inventor, businessman, entrepreneur and author, as well as the co-creator of the ant farm and ‘King of the Thingamajig,’ once said, “The best bridge between hope and despair is a good night’s sleep.”

That idea is the motivation behind the local St. Vincent de Paul Councils’ Sleep Safe & Sound Ministry. Local councils include all of Dodge County and serve people of all faiths.

“One of the things that St. Vincent de Paul has done over the last bunch of years is we’ve brought in new mattresses,” said Beaver Dam Thrift Store Manager Ben Nelson. “One reason is to give them away to people in need, and of course when we have an apartment fire – about one a year – it’s good to have something in stock so we can help people immediately.”

Another reason is to sell them to the general public, with profits used to help the charity’s mission. Either way can provide profound benefits.