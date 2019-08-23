Beaver Dam Police department has closed the investigation into a hit-and-run that left a child injured earlier this month.
During the evening of Aug. 8, a child was hit by a vehicle near the intersection of South Spring Street and East Davis Street. Witnesses said the person who struck the child stopped briefly but didn't leave the vehicle and then fled the scene. The car was last seen driving south on South Spring Street.
According to Det. Daniel Kuhnz, police conducted an interview with a person of interest and found there was insufficient evidence to go ahead with charges. He said the case has been closed, pending further information, and the child who was hit is OK.
The vehicle involved in the hit and run was described as a mid-1990s to mid-2000s silver sedan, possibly a Buick, with black paint sprayed near the bottom, and a male driver.
Police were given a possible license plate number, but it didn’t match the car’s description.
Those with information about the incident can contact Beaver Dam Police Department at 887-4614.
