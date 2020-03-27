Beaver Dam church postpones dedication
Volunteers worked to clean up the inside of St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church last month. The dedication ceremony of the renovated Beaver Dam church is being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  

St. Katharine Drexel Parish, 511 S. Spring St., Beaver Dam, is postponing its April 3 church dedication due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The church renovation is being finished as conditions allow. A major celebration will take place at a later date when all can safely attend the joyous event.

Public celebration of holy week and Easter Mass has been suspended. See ideas for commemorating holy week in your home at stkatharinedrexelbd.org and on the parish's Facebook page.

