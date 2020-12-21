Beaver Dam churches celebrate a COVID Christmas

Area churches have already planned ahead to avoid the dangers of gathering during the COVID-19 pandemic. Each has a plan to prevent or minimize the chance of disease spread. In each church social distancing, in some cases limited singing and virtual sharing, are steps being taken toward that end.
Each pastor recently spoke of the challenges ahead, and what each congregation is doing to offer safe celebrations on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
St. Katharine Drexel Catholic ChurchAt St. Katharine Drexel Church, 511 S. Spring St., services are planned for Christmas Eve: at 3 (which will be live streamed and can be watched later on Facebook and YouTube), 5 and 11 p.m. A Spanish Mass will be held at 7 p.m.
A Mass will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Christmas Day.
People may attend in person but must sign up in advance through the church website, www.stkatharinedrexelbd.org.
Erwin posted in the church bulletin, “We remind people that the most dangerous part of this pandemic is now, but with our continued prayers, we will hopefully see more positive signs soon. We welcome people who have been away from church, but remind people that masks are mandatory as well as the need for maintaining social distancing. We certainly need a lot of prayers – so welcome to everyone!”
Trinity Church-United Methodist
At Trinity United Methodist Church, 308 Oneida St., services are offered online only, but as such can be viewed at any time. Two services will premiere at 4 p.m. (a special service for children) and at 7 p.m. Those services may be watched any time by visiting www.trinityumbd.org.
Drive-through Communion will take place Christmas Eve from 5 to 6 p.m.
According to the website, “We invite you to celebrate Christmas Eve with an opportunity to receive the Sacrament of Holy Communion in a drive-through format plus pick up a bag of treats and activities to add to the celebration of that evening. Pastor Cherie will be available to pray with you. We will observe pandemic precautions and ask all participants to remain in their vehicles.”
There will be no service on Christmas Day.
“We believe we need to be especially careful at this time and our bishop has recommended we suspend in-person worship,” said the Rev. Cherie Forret. “That’s especially important now with the high rate of COVID 19 spread.”
She added, “It’s important to remember during these times that God can gather us up wherever we are. When we turn to God we become a congregation. When we’re together God’s spirit works between us, and God will be with us in whatever we face.”
First Evangelical Lutheran Church (ELCA)
At First Lutheran Church, 311 W. Mackie St., in-person worship has been suspended. According to a message posted by the Rev. Jim Wendt, “For the health, safety and well-being of our congregation, employees and communities, we are temporarily closing our doors until further notice. We feel that the best way to serve you in light of the increased Covid-19 activity is to closely follow the guidelines set by the Dodge County Public Health Department and roll back to Phase 1. We encourage everyone to remain indoors and keep safe! Thank you, and we look forward to serving you once again.”
A virtual Christmas Eve service will be held at 4 p.m. An Outdoor Silent Night observance by is planned for Christmas Eve at 8 p.m. in the church parking lot. A Lessons & Carols Worship will be broadcast on the radio at 10:30 p.m.
The virtual Christmas Day service is set for 10 a.m.
Services may be viewed online at www.firstluthbd.org, and on Facebook and YouTube.
St. Stephen’ Lutheran Church (WELS)
At St. Stephen Lutheran Church, 300 West St., services are held in person with attendees using every third pew. More and shorter services are scheduled to minimize exposure from large numbers. The gatherings are scheduled Christmas Eve at 7, 8 and 9 p.m.
A virtual children’s service will be held at 4 p.m. and will be posted on You Tube for viewing any time thereafter. It will be broadcast on the radio at 6 p.m.
Christmas Day services will be held at 9 and 10 a.m.
The Rev. Philip Heyer offers a message of faith to members of the congregation and beyond.
“Scripture says that the good news of Christ goes beyond peace — beyond all understanding,” he said. “A lot of things can take away our peace and your tranquility, but with forgiveness of your sins in Jesus, life in Heaven is something better yet. We’ve got a savior and life beyond here.”
“Even though we’re in a pandemic where everything changes and people are doing things differently the Christmas message has remained the same,” said the Rev. Seth Dorn. “Jesus came to bring peace on Earth and forgiveness. That’s our great message that we share and the joy that we have.”
