Beaver Dam churches celebrate a COVID Christmas

Trinity Church-United Methodist

At Trinity United Methodist Church, 308 Oneida St., services are offered online only, but as such can be viewed at any time. Two services will premiere at 4 p.m. (a special service for children) and at 7 p.m. Those services may be watched any time by visiting www.trinityumbd.org.

Drive-through Communion will take place Christmas Eve from 5 to 6 p.m.

According to the website, “We invite you to celebrate Christmas Eve with an opportunity to receive the Sacrament of Holy Communion in a drive-through format plus pick up a bag of treats and activities to add to the celebration of that evening. Pastor Cherie will be available to pray with you. We will observe pandemic precautions and ask all participants to remain in their vehicles.”

There will be no service on Christmas Day.

“We believe we need to be especially careful at this time and our bishop has recommended we suspend in-person worship,” said the Rev. Cherie Forret. “That’s especially important now with the high rate of COVID 19 spread.”