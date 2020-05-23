Beaver Dam Churches connect with congregations amid COVID-19 crisis

“We’ve learned a lot about epidemiology that we never thought we ever needed to know, but it’s helpful to learn these things so that we can have a safe response, try to save as many lives as possible, but then be able to carry on as much of our work as possible, as well,” he said.

St. Katharine Drexel Church has been newly renovated and postponed its April 3 dedication ceremony due to restrictions COVID-19. The dedication is now set for June 14 at 11 a.m. and it will be live streamed. The church will be open following Mass until 6 p.m. that day for individuals to receive communion and view the remodel.

Grace Presbyterian Church in Beaver Dam has no concrete opening date at this time as church leaders are developing a plan with guidance from many church and health agencies. Virtual services are being offered.

The Rev. Chris Davis said that he misses in-person worship but must consider the possible life-threatening consequences of reopening. When Grace does reopen it will have strict rules in place to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19.