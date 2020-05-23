Beaver Dam Churches connect with congregations amid COVID-19 crisis

Churches across the state closed in March amid COVID-19 as Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order went into effect. With the order now lifted, church leaders are cautiously making plans to reopen.
Trinity Church-United Methodist in Beaver Dam has not set a date yet for the return of in-person worship.
“We are following recommendations from the Wisconsin Council of Churches and health authorities as they study the virus rates,” said the Rev. Cherie Forret. “We hopefully will meet again physically this summer.”
Forret said seat spacing, sanitizing and many more safety measures will be put in place to keep people healthy.
For the time being, Trinity has moved all meeting and ministries to online formats. Services are live streamed on Facebook and recorded for its website, along with being broadcast on the radio.
Good Shepherd Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam also took on the task of holding virtual services. The Rev. Mark Reichert said the closure provided the “unexpected blessing” of improving the church’s online presence.
“One of the best ways to keep in contact is online,” he said. “In the case of a lot of older individuals they learned how to use email and Facebook or familiarized themselves with it a little more. We have been making phone calls to stay connected with our people, as well.”
Leading his church through a pandemic has had its challenges, one being Reicherts only moved to Beaver Dam in mid-February.
“It (the closure) has not helped me learn names and faces, I’ll say that. But the people have been very, very good to us and have been very understanding about our situation,” he said.
Good Shepherd is opening for on-site services this Sunday. The church normally holds one Sunday service during the summer and has chosen to now offer two so people can spread out more.
There will be social distancing practiced by those seated in the pews. Hand sanitizer will be provided and printed materials will be put into a single-use service folder. Offering plates will not be passed about, but located at the doors instead. Masks and gloves will be welcomed if people wish to use them. Commonly used areas will be sanitized after each service.
St. Katharine Drexel Church in Beaver Dam will begin holding Masses in its facilities May 30.
In order to maintain physical distancing between families, services will be limited to 18% capacity. Parishioners will need to sign up prior to attending. A long list of health guidelines are being followed as worship resumes to protect others as much as possible.
The Rev. Michael Erwin said the past couple months have been challenging for everybody as the coronavirus pandemic continues to evolve. He said Masses have gone online and there’s no obligation to attend in person.
“We’ve learned a lot about epidemiology that we never thought we ever needed to know, but it’s helpful to learn these things so that we can have a safe response, try to save as many lives as possible, but then be able to carry on as much of our work as possible, as well,” he said.
St. Katharine Drexel Church has been newly renovated and postponed its April 3 dedication ceremony due to restrictions COVID-19. The dedication is now set for June 14 at 11 a.m. and it will be live streamed. The church will be open following Mass until 6 p.m. that day for individuals to receive communion and view the remodel.
Grace Presbyterian Church in Beaver Dam has no concrete opening date at this time as church leaders are developing a plan with guidance from many church and health agencies. Virtual services are being offered.
The Rev. Chris Davis said that he misses in-person worship but must consider the possible life-threatening consequences of reopening. When Grace does reopen it will have strict rules in place to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19.
“I desperately want to move from the posture we’re in to a posture of where we can embrace and pass the peace and celebrate communion and experience the fullness of the body of Christ,” he said. “That day will come, but in the meantime we truly live into ‘What does it mean to love our neighbor?’ It means to practice safety,” he said.
