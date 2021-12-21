Beaver Dam city attorney to retire – for now

“It’s basically a time when the city requires much more expertise and much more variety than a law firm of one person can handle,” she said. “The complexity of the practice of law, particularly in municipal law, has changed dramatically. I don’t know how I could get the expertise in the number of fields now required. I think it’s time to step aside.”

The lawyers of Stafford Rosenbaum, a Madison-based firm, will take over the position in the new year.

Dave and Maryann graduated from the UW-Madison Law School in the early 1960s and Dave was invited to become a partner in a law firm based in Columbus and Fox Lake. A short time later Dave and Maryann were married and established a partnership, a home and a family in Fox Lake.

It was a busy time and a time of adjustment for Dave, who had grown up in Racine, and Maryann, who had grown up in Milwaukee.

“Eventually the partnership disappeared and it was just Dave and I,” said Maryann. “Dave and I had a private practice and an office in Cambria. Dave was then hired as the city attorney for Fox Lake and I was the assistant city attorney. I was also an alderperson for Fox Lake, represented Fox Lake on the county board and had two children.”