Beaver Dam city attorney to retire – for now

Although Beaver Dam’s long-time city attorney is retiring Jan. 3, the world has not seen the last of Maryann Scheftell Schacht.
She has served in the position since 2001, having followed her late husband, Herman David Schacht, into the position. Dave, as he was known, was city attorney from 1971 to 2000 and then assistant city attorney for a period when Maryann took over. Together Dave and Maryann served the city for a total of 51 years.
“Maryann has been an integral part of the city of Beaver Dam,” said Mayor Becky Glewen. “She’s not only a good part of the team but also a good friend to many. She has such a wealth of information and we’re certainly going to miss her.”
In her letter to city officials announcing her retirement, Maryann said her law firm has for nearly 57 years “always believed in the city of Beaver Dam and has strived to represent you all with dignity, loyalty and positive actions. Thank you for the adventure of a lifetime, and positive thoughts for you all.”
Maryann served as a public defender and guardian ad litem in Dodge County in addition to serving as city attorney for the past 20 years.
Most recently, Schacht has helped guide the city through development disputes, property tax controversies, traffic ticket debates, liquor license demerit point issues and more.
“It’s basically a time when the city requires much more expertise and much more variety than a law firm of one person can handle,” she said. “The complexity of the practice of law, particularly in municipal law, has changed dramatically. I don’t know how I could get the expertise in the number of fields now required. I think it’s time to step aside.”
The lawyers of Stafford Rosenbaum, a Madison-based firm, will take over the position in the new year.
Dave and Maryann graduated from the UW-Madison Law School in the early 1960s and Dave was invited to become a partner in a law firm based in Columbus and Fox Lake. A short time later Dave and Maryann were married and established a partnership, a home and a family in Fox Lake.
It was a busy time and a time of adjustment for Dave, who had grown up in Racine, and Maryann, who had grown up in Milwaukee.
“Eventually the partnership disappeared and it was just Dave and I,” said Maryann. “Dave and I had a private practice and an office in Cambria. Dave was then hired as the city attorney for Fox Lake and I was the assistant city attorney. I was also an alderperson for Fox Lake, represented Fox Lake on the county board and had two children.”
Beaver Dam beckoned, and the family moved to a residence on Homestead Road, which was then on the outer reaches of the city.
Maryann was hired as public defender for Dodge County and started working as a guardian ad litem (providing recommendations to the court regarding guardianship and/or placement of children. After Beaver Dam’s part-time city attorney retired Dave took on that job. Maryann was the assistant city attorney (unpaid, to fill in for Dave on occasion).
“Dave focused on municipal law, along with estate planning and probate,” Maryann said. “I was the public defender — defending all of the inmates in court, did divorce work and served as guardian ad litem. My focus was more general practice.”
Maryann was the first woman nominated to be president of the State Bar of Wisconsin, and received countless other accolades for the services she provided for generations of clients.
Although Maryann will give up her current building, she plans to continue to practice the career she continues to love.
“The law is not only my occupation, it’s my hobby,” Maryann said. “In my spare time, I think about the law. It has been a very good practice and I plan to continue as long as I am competent and capable — which I hope is for many years to come.”
Cheri Somers worked with the Schachts for 25 years and is retiring now as well.
“She is always very caring and conscientious with her clients,” said Cheri Somers. “I’ll miss working with her, the people at city hall and the clients on a daily basis. I’ll be talking with her quite a bit even after retirement.”
Veteran alderman Mike Wissell said, “She has always had a very strong interest in the city and has worked to make the city better and safer over the years.”