The Beaver Dam Common Council voted Monday against raising the mayor's salary in the next term.
The original proposal before the council was to raise the mayor’s salary from $60,000 to $67,000 on April 21, when the next term starts after the spring election. It would have increased 1 percent in 2021 to $67,670 and 1 percent in 2022 to $68,347. The council last voted to raise the mayor’s salary in 2013.
Being the mayor of Beaver Dam is a full-time job with benefits.
Mayor Becky Glewen said she works 60-80 hours a week. She said raising the salary is important to keep the elected position competitive and to attract qualified candidates in the future. She and members of the council have said the current salary reflects a significant pay cut for them from previous employment. Other council members said that if the money isn't enough, one should not run. Glewen has not announced whether she will run again in the April election.
The Common Council voted on the raise after learning that Jeff Wiswell, the former finance director who resigned last week after six weeks on the job, failed to submit paperwork to the state under Wisconsin's expenditure restraint program, causing the city to lose out on $330,000 in aid. The program is offered to communities that limit growth in spending according to state guidelines.
The final vote was 9-5 against the raise. Jon Abfall, Ken Anderson, Kay Appenfeldt, Mick Fischer, Dave Hansen, Mary Morgan, Kara Nelson, Cris Olson and Jack Yuds voted no. Kevin Burnett, Dan Doyle, Therese Henriksen, Jane Loizzo and Jaclyn Shelton voted yes, according to deputy clerk Tracey Ferron.
“As we’re looking at what everyone in the city’s currently making, the mayor's not anywhere near the top of what we’re paying city employees,” Shelton said. “If we want to have a quality person in that position, I’m concerned about what the amount currently is.”
Glewen said that it’s hard to find towns to compare Beaver Dam's salary with because so many have moved away from having a full-time mayor structure. The mayor of Watertown, which is a larger city, makes about $77,000.
Nelson's earlier motion for an amendment to keep the salary at $60,000 in 2020 and raise it by 3 percent for two years tied, and Glewen voted against it.
Glewen has proposed the idea of changing the structure of government in Beaver Dam, but that has yet to go before the Common Council. There was discussion about the need to reduce the mayor's salary if the government was restructured and the position became part time.
