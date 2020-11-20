Beaver Dam city hall to change hours

The Beaver Dam municipal building will be changing its hours of operations starting Jan. 1.

The Common Council approved the hours change at its meeting this week. The municipal building is currently open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. during the week. The new hours will be 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the new year.

Director of Administration Zak Bloom said changing the hours will cut down on compensatory time and overtime for city staff and provide for full staff coverage throughout the day. Services and departments at city hall include the city clerk’s office, the finance department, the engineering department and inspection services.

Currently, all city buildings are closed to the public through Nov. 28 due to the coronavirus pandemic as cases rise rapidly in Dodge County. The closures are intended to protect city staff from infection to make sure the city can continue carrying out its functions and keep the public at large safe from the virus. Most walk-in services can be provided by phone, e-mail or appointment if necessary. Residents are asked to visit the city website, calling or sending in payments instead of visiting in person.

The library and the Watermark, in particular, have continued remote and virtual services.

City buildings have been closed since Nov. 4, the day after the general election.

