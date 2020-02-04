Beaver Dam city officials start hashing out Swan City Park transformation

Beaver Dam Common Council heard a presentation about the new master plan for Swan City Park Monday.
The Common Council approved spending $19,000 last year to contract with MSA in putting together a proposal for the park and held meetings with stakeholders while over 1,200 people responded to an online survey about the park. The final plan was revealed in January.
"I'm excited to see the pieces come together," said council member Kara Nelson.
The master plan calls for a splash pad, lagoon repairs, upgraded playground equipment, gardens near the spring house shelter, a circular walking path, ice skating, grass terrace seating for the band shell and more. The proposal is intended to be done in phases as funds come up, including through grants and fundraising, and city officials need to prioritize what could be done first.
You have free articles remaining.
MSA was looking for a consensus Monday to start with lagoon repairs, the circular walking path and a splash pad. Council President Cris Olson also brought up a warming shelter for ice skating and a bathroom closer to the playground as possible priorities.
Council member Mick Fischer asked where the idea to concentrate on Swan City Park came from. Mayor Becky Glewen said it started with the news from Neuman Pools that the park's wading pool won't last much longer. Then, the walls in the lagoons started to cave into the stagnant water.
Glewen said conversations continued with parks director John Neumann about making a broader plan and with community members, including some saying the current walking paths are unsafe. She said a plan for Swan City Park will help achieve the comprehensive plan for the city passed in 2009 and that they want to offer choices on what to pursue.
Council member Ken Anderson said he thinks the plan should be presented in more segments to help map things out and that the city doesn't need to jump into all of it at once. Council member Dave Hansen said he wants guidance from the parks department about what's most pressing and what's most cost-effective.
Cost estimates have not been released. City officials plan to pursue opportunities for outside funding to complete projects at the park, including a grant to pay for a proposed circular walking path following the old stone light posts.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.