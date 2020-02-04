Beaver Dam city officials start hashing out Swan City Park transformation

Beaver Dam Common Council heard a presentation about the new master plan for Swan City Park Monday.

The Common Council approved spending $19,000 last year to contract with MSA in putting together a proposal for the park and held meetings with stakeholders while over 1,200 people responded to an online survey about the park. The final plan was revealed in January.

"I'm excited to see the pieces come together," said council member Kara Nelson.

The master plan calls for a splash pad, lagoon repairs, upgraded playground equipment, gardens near the spring house shelter, a circular walking path, ice skating, grass terrace seating for the band shell and more. The proposal is intended to be done in phases as funds come up, including through grants and fundraising, and city officials need to prioritize what could be done first.

MSA was looking for a consensus Monday to start with lagoon repairs, the circular walking path and a splash pad. Council President Cris Olson also brought up a warming shelter for ice skating and a bathroom closer to the playground as possible priorities.