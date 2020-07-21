Beaver Dam Common Council advances fire department referendum proposal

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Beaver Dam Common Council approved moving ahead with a referendum to ask voters whether to approve funding six new firefighter/paramedic staff positions in the fire department.

Fire department staff and officials have been lobbying for a referendum for months, saying that the new positions are necessary for firefighters and EMS staffers to respond safely and effectively to emergencies as the city grows and its population ages. The referendum, to be on the November ballot, will ask voters whether they support levying a 44 cent property tax increase per $1,000 value of a home, or about $66 on the value of a $150,000 house.

Vote on Beaver Dam fire department referendum delayed The Beaver Dam Common Council tabled a vote on a possible fire department referendum for two…

“I will be knocking on death’s door if I don’t get the help that I need,” said resident Charlotte Toth. “It’s time for the city to step up and let the people decide how the tax dollars are spent for the fire department.”

Council members Heidi Freeby, Kara Nelson and Mike Wissell voted against moving forward with the referendum. Further details like the exact question still need to be hashed out.

“It really is all about saving lives and protecting our citizens,” said police and fire commission member John Oathout. He said that it’s worth discussing regionalization, but that will take years, and the Beaver Dam department has more immediate needs.