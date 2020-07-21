Beaver Dam Common Council advances fire department referendum proposal

The Beaver Dam Common Council approved moving ahead with a referendum to ask voters whether to approve funding six new firefighter/paramedic staff positions in the fire department.
Fire department staff and officials have been lobbying for a referendum for months, saying that the new positions are necessary for firefighters and EMS staffers to respond safely and effectively to emergencies as the city grows and its population ages. The referendum, to be on the November ballot, will ask voters whether they support levying a 44 cent property tax increase per $1,000 value of a home, or about $66 on the value of a $150,000 house.
“I will be knocking on death’s door if I don’t get the help that I need,” said resident Charlotte Toth. “It’s time for the city to step up and let the people decide how the tax dollars are spent for the fire department.”
Council members Heidi Freeby, Kara Nelson and Mike Wissell voted against moving forward with the referendum. Further details like the exact question still need to be hashed out.
“It really is all about saving lives and protecting our citizens,” said police and fire commission member John Oathout. He said that it’s worth discussing regionalization, but that will take years, and the Beaver Dam department has more immediate needs.
The conversation of how to provide more resources to the fire department has been going on for years, and a study this year, found a need for more staffing and a new fire substation. The proposal was shaved down to the six positions after going through the police and fire commission. Oathout said the department’s model isn’t the cheapest, but it allows the city to provide a variety of quality services in a variety of emergencies, and that the commission has explored other options.
Mayor Becky Glewen has said that she doesn’t think there has been enough due diligence done in advance of the serious prospect of a referendum, and that there should be other options considered, like looking at possible efficiencies within the department, hiring a smaller number of new staffers during the times with the highest calls, continued negotiations with the hospital and other communities and exploration of regional collaboration. She also worries about whether Beaver Dam taxpayers will end up subsidizing services for those outside the city.
She said Monday that, as budget discussions begin, the city could look at adding two or three new positions in the budget instead of going to referendum.
Council member Kara Nelson said she met with fire department officials and PFC commission members and she was convinced that the option to hire new staff is the easiest.
“The easiest solution would be to send this onto the taxpayers to decide,” she said, which she isn’t opposed to, as long as every other rock was overturned. However, Nelson suggested that hasn’t happened, and said the referendum question should be sent back to the police and fire commission for continued discussion, such as about whether six new staff members is the right number. She said taxpayers rely on the council to come up with solutions to difficult problems.
“All I know is this was the only solution that has been presented to us,” Nelson said.
Council member Dave Hansen said he was worried about burnout and the amount of overtime firefighters and paramedics have to use, impacting their personal and family lives. He said the residents want a voice in raising taxes.
Council member Kevin Burnett said he thinks there should be give and take on both sides and said he thinks the referendum should be more flexible like by saying, for example, it would hire three “to” six new positions, instead of a choice between six or zero new staff members. A related motion failed. He said he was concerned about the possible financial impact under the state’s "expenditure restraint" program, which provides state funding in exchange for limiting spending.
“It’s going to cost us a lot more than what the people think,” he said. City Attorney Maryann Schacht said she wasn’t sure that the state would approve a referendum question with less specific details like that.
Council member Jack Yuds said he received ten calls from his ward all in favor of a referendum, expressing they wanted a say through a vote on the ballot.
“They’re more concerned about their health issues that anything else,” Yuds said.
Council member Mick Fischer said he sees council members who think they know better than the department head, and sarcastically suggested if that’s really the case, they should disband the departments and let the mayor make all the decisions.
“The way I see it, the only reason an alderperson would vote no on this is that they’re afraid people will vote yes in November,” said council member Mick Fischer.
Nelson said she had the utmost respect for the department heads and officials, but she feels like the council hasn’t been given all of the possible options. She said she isn’t opposed to giving the issue to the taxpayers, but doesn’t think this particular solution was the best way to solve the issue now.
“Is this the best option to give them?” she said. “We’re only giving them one option.”
Nelson said she didn’t think this would be the best way to position the city for a referendum on a second fire station a few years in the future after asking the taxpayers for a big chunk of money now.
Council member Jaclyn Shelton said half the people who have contacted her are in favor and the other half feel that city taxpayers are being taken advantage of by other entities for services outside the city. The department provides paramedic intercepts to other communities and transports between healthcare facilities.
She said she doesn’t disagree that voters should be the ones to decide what they want to do, but said she is concerned about the amount of time there would be to educate the public about the public safety issue, the possibility of other options and the uncertainty brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Council member Ken Anderson said there’s nothing better than letting everyone in the community participate, and all the questions of whether there can be another way can be solved by having voters vote yes or no on this proposal.
The referendum question needs to be sent to the county by Aug. 25.
