Beaver Dam Common Council approves design services for downtown South Spring Street project

The Beaver Dam Common Council approved a contract for design services on Monday, the first step in the proposed reconstruction of South Spring Street's downtown stretch.
The council approved the $62,350 with MSA Professional Services of Beaver Dam, covered by the capital projects fund, for professional design engineering for the reconstruction of the road from Mill Street to Park Avenue. The city has received a $500,000 state grant to help fund the anticipated $1.3 million project cost.
The Common Council has yet to address what projects the city will borrow for to complete in 2021, but officials said it was important to get the design aspect done early so Beaver Dam can be ready for bids and get a better deal should the project go forward. The grant would be good for five years.
Ken Anderson, Mick Fischer and Jack Yuds voted no on approving the contract.
The underground utilities are the major factor driving the project. Infrastructure like sewers have already been replaced during the completed North Spring Street project and the ongoing South Spring Street project south of Mill Street. Utilities Director Rob Minnema said that leaves the remaining blocks with infrastructure in poor condition in one of the oldest parts of town.
"We have to look at all facets, not just what it looks like on the surface," Minnema said.
Fischer expressed concerns about the financial uncertainty wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic and that doing the design contract now is putting the cart before the horse. Anderson said he doesn't think it would be wise to spend money on a project that might not go through and that he thinks the street is receiving special treatment when there are roads in town that are in worse condition to drive on.
Fischer said there are residential streets with surfaces in horrible condition that are no comparison to South Spring Street and residents will wonder about why it took priority.
Glewen said she appreciates the question of COVID-19 financial uncertainty but that it could be applied to everything, and that if the city waits on this project, it will fall behind and get worse prices to complete it as there just aren't that many contractors out there. She said the city received good prices for projects in 2020 because it worked ahead.
Minnema said residential streets in poor condition can often be repaired with mill and overlay on the pavement, a cheaper and less-complicated prospect than what the downtown section of South Spring will need. Fischer asked about the PASER rating of the street, which rates the condition of the pavement. Minnema said the PASER rating was often used in the past without considering the utilities underneath the pavement.
Council member Mike Wissell said if the project does get approved for next year, the city could receive good rates. Council member Jon Abfall said it was important to start now and not lose momentum.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.
