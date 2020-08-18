Beaver Dam Common Council approves design services for downtown South Spring Street project

Fischer expressed concerns about the financial uncertainty wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic and that doing the design contract now is putting the cart before the horse. Anderson said he doesn't think it would be wise to spend money on a project that might not go through and that he thinks the street is receiving special treatment when there are roads in town that are in worse condition to drive on.

Fischer said there are residential streets with surfaces in horrible condition that are no comparison to South Spring Street and residents will wonder about why it took priority.

Glewen said she appreciates the question of COVID-19 financial uncertainty but that it could be applied to everything, and that if the city waits on this project, it will fall behind and get worse prices to complete it as there just aren't that many contractors out there. She said the city received good prices for projects in 2020 because it worked ahead.

Minnema said residential streets in poor condition can often be repaired with mill and overlay on the pavement, a cheaper and less-complicated prospect than what the downtown section of South Spring will need. Fischer asked about the PASER rating of the street, which rates the condition of the pavement. Minnema said the PASER rating was often used in the past without considering the utilities underneath the pavement.

Council member Mike Wissell said if the project does get approved for next year, the city could receive good rates. Council member Jon Abfall said it was important to start now and not lose momentum.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.