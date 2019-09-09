Another stretch of street in Beaver Dam will be resurfaced this year, as the Common Council approved a bid Monday to do the work on East Burnett Street from McKinley Street to Fletcher Road.
Wolf Paving and Excavating, of Madison, received the contract for $47,959 with a low bid. The project will start yet this fall.
Also on Monday, the council’s operations committee sent the final report on special assessments for the seven-figure Roosevelt Drive reconstruction project, which will begin this fall and be completed next year.
The project will overhaul Roosevelt Drive and Warren Street in between Park Avenue and Webster Street. Residents along the path of the project have objected to the special assessments on their property taxes, which will pay for a portion of the project including for the new sidewalks.
The sidewalk will run only on west side of the street. Director of Engineering Ritchie Piltz said there were unforeseen costs with a sidewalk on both sides, including retaining walls. The east side of the street has a hill.
Originally, city officials wondered whether it would be possible to charge property owners on both sides of the street for the sidewalk that only runs on one side. It turns out the idea is not legal under state law.
Residents on Roosevelt said that discussion at the time had left them with the impression that both sides of the street would be charged for sidewalks — until they received the estimated assessments in the mail. Residents, including Amanda Ackley, said Daily Citizen reports gave them the wrong idea that the project would include cost splitting for the sidewalk and city officials did not keep them properly informed.
Council member Ken Anderson said some of his colleagues misinformed residents about the project, which other officials denied.
Those objecting to the assessments said the city should pick up the tab for half the sidewalk cost. The committee did not move in that direction Monday.
“As a homeowner, this is a big burden on you,” said Council President Cris Olson. He said they did everything they could to keep the cost down, but City Attorney Maryann Schacht said splitting the costs between homeowners on the sidewalks just wasn’t possible.
“What kind of standard is that setting for the next person who has to get new sidewalks?” Olson said, regarding if the city paid for the half. He said he would be asking the same question if he were in the residents’ shoes, but he has to think about what’s right for the city. Doing a cost share would require a city ordinance change, city officials said.
The full Common Council will make a final decision Sept. 16.
In other action Monday night, the council approved contracts with MSA to begin design services for the South Spring Street reconstruction project from Mill Street to Judson Drive. MSA will receive $30,000 for administrative services and $165,100 for design engineering. The city received a $1 million community development block grant, with federal funds administered by the state, to pay for the project.
