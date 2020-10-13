Beaver Dam Common Council approves funding plan for 2021 projects

The Beaver Dam Common Council approved a funding plan for major improvement and infrastructure projects to address roads, parks and other city needs Monday night.
The council approved the plan as originally proposed by city officials with no amendments. The plan includes $5.9 million in borrowing and $870,000 in grants to cover projects costs totaling about $6.77 million. The property tax impact will be 19 cents per $1,000 of property value, or $19 on the value of a $100,000 home.
"We feel that it’s a good look at how we can address a variety of longstanding issues that we've had in the community and pushed off for a number of years," said Mayor Becky Glewen, whether catching up on roads, replacing aging trucks for the public works department, repairing a leaking roof at the library, training needs for the fire department or making long-needed improvements at parks.
Glewen said the borrowing plan takes into account historically low interest rates and the closing of a tax increment finance district in the city. Director of Administration Zak Bloom said the tax impact is actually lower than that of the past few years, even though the city is borrowing a larger amount of money.
One major element of the funding plan is the $1.21 million for the reconstruction of the downtown portion of South Spring Street, which will be partially covered by a $500,000 grant from the state Department of Transportation grant. The utility will also cover costs with its own borrowing plan, as is common for such total reconstruction projects.
The Spring Street project was one of 33 in the state to receive the grant and will include a second bridge across the river near the Watermark to create a looping path. The bridge could cost up to $200,000, and the rest of the grant would cover more of the street project. The grant was written to emphasize alternative transportation like walking and accessibility. City officials said they would need to ask the DOT if the grant would be jeopardized if the city removed the bridge portion after some council members questioned the need for it. A motion by Mick Fischer to delay the project failed.
Glewen said contractors are looking for work as private projects have been pushed back and that the city hopes to take advantage of low rates and get good bid prices. She said the project is also intended to spur economic development in the area and that the Rotary has plans for future upgrades to the riverwalk.
Utilities Director Rob Minnema said that portion of Spring Street is one of the oldest in the city and one of the last segments to take care of in the downtown area. He said the utilities are in bad shape, and the storm sewer doesn't have much life left.
The approved funding plan also includes $700,000 for half of a splash pad at Swan City Park to replace the aging wading pool. A fundraising group is expected to start gathering donations for the second half. A motion by Ken Anderson to reduce the city's amount to $500,000 in 2021 failed.
Council President Cris Olson said the city should start working to figuring out how to make an actual pool in Beaver Dam a reality as a true draw to the community. Council member Ken Anderson said other communities struggle to afford their own pools as it is and that the city should focus on improving accessibility to the pool at the YMCA.
The city will borrow $445,000 to repair the crumbling lagoon walls at Swan City Park. A detailed plan about what that would look like will come before the council in the future. A motion by Ken Anderson to reduce the amount to $400,000 failed.
The fire department will receive $300,000 to build a training facility at a to-be-determined location in the city. The facility will be made of shipping containers and furnished to resemble real-life buildings, like the ones responders would arrive at in a real emergency. Fire Chief Alan Mannel said having a training facility nearby will be better for the department than waiting for a building to open up on occasion for training, using cramped quarters at the fire station or sending large amounts of staff to a facility in another community. A motion by Kara Nelson to remove the item failed.
The bulk of the funding for 2021 projects will be for roads: $4.26 million. There will be money for seal coating or repaving of various streets around the city, a repair of West Street from West Third Street to Oneida Street, a project on South Lincoln Avenue from East Davis Street to Henry Drive and a project at the Gateway Drive/Corporate Drive/Frances Lane intersection, among others.
The department of public works will receive $430,000 for new vehicles. The fire department will receive $115,000 for new vehicles. The library will receive $125,000 to replace the roof.
The parks department will receive $1.49 million for various projects and equipment. The police department will receive $50,000 for its outdoor shooting range, which is essentially constructed out of leftover dirt transported from construction projects.
The council had to vote last week to exceed its self-imposed debt limit of $1.7 million. The council is expected to address changing the debt policy in the future, and it will now start discussing the city's operating budget next week. The council will discuss borrowing for a multi-million dollar new building for public works and parks after that.
