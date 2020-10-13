Beaver Dam Common Council approves funding plan for 2021 projects

The Spring Street project was one of 33 in the state to receive the grant and will include a second bridge across the river near the Watermark to create a looping path. The bridge could cost up to $200,000, and the rest of the grant would cover more of the street project. The grant was written to emphasize alternative transportation like walking and accessibility. City officials said they would need to ask the DOT if the grant would be jeopardized if the city removed the bridge portion after some council members questioned the need for it. A motion by Mick Fischer to delay the project failed.

Glewen said contractors are looking for work as private projects have been pushed back and that the city hopes to take advantage of low rates and get good bid prices. She said the project is also intended to spur economic development in the area and that the Rotary has plans for future upgrades to the riverwalk.

Utilities Director Rob Minnema said that portion of Spring Street is one of the oldest in the city and one of the last segments to take care of in the downtown area. He said the utilities are in bad shape, and the storm sewer doesn't have much life left.

