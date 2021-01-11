Beaver Dam Common Council approves plan for new DPW facility

Under the proposal, the current facilities off Center Street would be converted into cold and outdoor storage and maintain the public drop off site for yard waste and other materials.

Director of Administration Zak Bloom said the understanding is that the borrowing and construction markets are good right now, which is worth taking advantage of. He said the bonds for the police station were refinances over the summer, which will help save $800,000 in interest.

“I think everything is lined up correctly for us to do it now,” said council member Jon Abfall.

Council member Dave Hansen said he could not vote for the project in good conscience because of the tax increase. He said he heard from residents while gathering signatures for re-election about how their tax bills were negatively impacting them.

Council member Ken Anderson said people will not be pleased when they receive their tax bills at the end of the year, but he said he was OK with the proposal as a necessary infrastructure project that will make use of a vacant building.

“I’m the last person who likes to raise taxes, but we really did hit a sweet spot here,” said council member Jack Yuds.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.