Beaver Dam Common Council approves plan for new DPW facility

Beaver Dam Common Council signed off on a proposal to convert a vacant building into a new public works and parks facility.
The council approved a plan to purchase and repurpose the former Evoqua building, 238 Commercial Drive, on the city’s north side. The 29,000-square-foot structure, built in 2011, would be converted into an 80,400-square-foot building with an addition and room for future expansion.
The change would consolidate public works and parks facilities and address issues over safety, accessibility, code compliance and available space. A study recommended a consolidation over ten years ago.
The vote was 13-1, with Dave Hansen opposed.
The project would cost an estimated $10.2 million with a property tax impact of $50 on a $100,000 home for the 2022 levy. The property would be removed from the tax rolls once it becomes owned by the city with an impact of $1.43 on a $100,000 home.
“Nobody likes tax increases for sure, but this is an important step for the city, not only for taking care of the constituents here, but also recruiting new employees and safety for our employees,” said Mayor Becky Glewen.
City staff explored other options like constructing a new building entirely on the north side and repurposing other vacant structures, including the former Nancy’s Notions. Staff recommended going ahead with the Evoqua building as the one that would best fulfill department needs while being financially responsible.
Under the proposal, the current facilities off Center Street would be converted into cold and outdoor storage and maintain the public drop off site for yard waste and other materials.
Director of Administration Zak Bloom said the understanding is that the borrowing and construction markets are good right now, which is worth taking advantage of. He said the bonds for the police station were refinances over the summer, which will help save $800,000 in interest.
“I think everything is lined up correctly for us to do it now,” said council member Jon Abfall.
Council member Dave Hansen said he could not vote for the project in good conscience because of the tax increase. He said he heard from residents while gathering signatures for re-election about how their tax bills were negatively impacting them.
Council member Ken Anderson said people will not be pleased when they receive their tax bills at the end of the year, but he said he was OK with the proposal as a necessary infrastructure project that will make use of a vacant building.
“I’m the last person who likes to raise taxes, but we really did hit a sweet spot here,” said council member Jack Yuds.
