Beaver Dam Common Council approves purchase of site for new DPW building

The Beaver Dam Common Council approved purchasing the site of the former Evoqua building, paving the way for a new public works and parks building in the city.

The council signed off on buying the property, 238 Commercial Drive, for $1.75 million. The city has funds available for the purchase and will be reimbursed by borrowing planned for 2021. The 29,000-square-foot structure will become an 80,400-square foot site with an addition and room for future expansion.

The Common Council approved a proposal earlier this year to convert the vacant building, on the city's north side behind the Animart corporate building, into a city facility. The repurposing would consolidate public works and parks facilities and address issues over safety, accessibility, code compliance and available space. A study recommended a consolidation over ten years ago.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The project is estimated to cost $10.2 million and comes with a property tax impact of $50 on a $100,000 in the 2022 levy. The property would be removed from the tax rolls once it becomes city-owned with a $1.43 impact on a $100,000 home.