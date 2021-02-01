Beaver Dam Common Council approves purchase of site for new DPW building

The Beaver Dam Common Council approved purchasing the site of the former Evoqua building, paving the way for a new public works and parks building in the city.
The council signed off on buying the property, 238 Commercial Drive, for $1.75 million. The city has funds available for the purchase and will be reimbursed by borrowing planned for 2021. The 29,000-square-foot structure will become an 80,400-square foot site with an addition and room for future expansion.
The Common Council approved a proposal earlier this year to convert the vacant building, on the city's north side behind the Animart corporate building, into a city facility. The repurposing would consolidate public works and parks facilities and address issues over safety, accessibility, code compliance and available space. A study recommended a consolidation over ten years ago.
The project is estimated to cost $10.2 million and comes with a property tax impact of $50 on a $100,000 in the 2022 levy. The property would be removed from the tax rolls once it becomes city-owned with a $1.43 impact on a $100,000 home.
City staff explored other options like constructing a new building entirely on the north side or repurposing other vacant structures, including the former Nancy’s Notions. Staff recommended going ahead with the Evoqua building as the one that would best fulfill department needs while being financially responsible.
Under the proposal, the current facilities off Center Street would be converted for cold storage uses and maintain the public drop off site for yard waste and other materials.
