The Beaver Dam Common Council approved the special assessments for the Roosevelt Drive reconstruction over resident objections about costs at its regular meeting Monday night at the municipal building.
The assessments would include charging property owners for a sidewalk to be placed in front of their homes on the west side of the street only. Residents like Amanda Ackley have said they believed owners on both sides of the street would share the cost for the sidewalk.
Eleven council members voted yes. David Hansen voted no. Ken Anderson abstained because he lives on the street and will be affected by the decision.
At the meeting, resident Alora Nelson read an email from Ackley, who was unable to attend. The email addressed concerns about the cost of the project. Ackley wrote that residents feel the city is being inconsistent with how it assesses for road projects, like having residents pay for some engineering costs for Roosevelt, but not for a past project on Lincoln Avenue.
The email also expressed concerns for how quickly the city is responding to her public records request about the reconstruction.
Council President Cris Olson said with the project on Lincoln Avenue, the city was able to do some engineering in-house instead of using an outside firm due to the difference in scale of the project.
“I do understand what this is going to do the residents,” he said. “This is going to be a very big cost.”
He said every time road projects with special assessments come up, there is a hard discussion and a fight, but the city is sticking with its usual process for street reconstruction projects.
The project includes the installation of sidewalks on one side or Roosevelt but not the other. Olson said while initially there was hope the sidewalk costs could be split between residents on both sides of the road, it was not possible under state statutes.
“If I were a homeowner, I would be fighting for every dollar I probably could,” he said.
Anderson accused other council members of specifically telling residents that the sidewalk cost could be split earlier this year.
The council did not accept a proposal from residents to have the city take on half the cost instead because of the confusion.
“The city really should eat its mistake,” Anderson said.
Council member Jon Abfall said he agrees it’s unfair, but for the city to pay for half the cost from its general fund would set a bad precedent for future road projects.
The $1.5 million reconstruction project includes Roosevelt Drive and Warren Street from Park Avenue to Webster Street on a route that leads to the hospital. The project is planned to start this year and be completed next year.
Property owners will be assessed for various costs, including sidewalks and engineering. The amount residential owners will have to pay varies in the thousands of dollars and they can set up payment plans.
