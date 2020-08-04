Beaver Dam Common Council approves Swan Park cameras despite privacy concerns

Schmidt said Tuesday that wasn't the case, and that users of the system would have their own username and password to log in on a computer device, which would be logged. He said right now the user on behalf of the Rotary viewing the footage would be him, but if he finds someone else to help him with maintenance, they would be able to log in too. Of course, whoever the sheriff of Dodge County is may not always be a Rotary member in charge of a light display.

Mayor Becky Glewen said the public has asked for such a camera system and it will help with vandalism and crime incidents at the park, not just with the holiday lights. She pointed to a recent battery incident at the park on Friday. According to police records, a mother reported that her son was assaulted at the park and there are three male juvenile suspects. She said the city has talked about the topic in the past for safety.

Council member Kevin Burnett noted that he has his own cameras at his house and the police have asked him if he had footage after vandalism incidents in his neighborhood.

"It’s in the public park," he said. 'You don’t have an expectation of privacy in a city-owned park, so I don’t understand what the issue is with this."