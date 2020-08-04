Beaver Dam Common Council approves Swan Park cameras despite privacy concerns

The Beaver Dam Common Council approved an agreement to install cameras at Swan City Park on Monday over privacy concerns from some council members.
The Beaver Dam Rotary Club started an effort to raise money for a surveillance camera system last year after the Rotary's holiday lights display had been vandalized multiple years in a row, though officials now say the system will help with general safety at the park and protecting investments as the city plans improvements.
The Rotary is contributing $10,000 from the fundraising campaign and will arrange for up to $5,000 for any electrical equipment that needs to be installed for the cameras. The project also includes a Wi-Fi system. Interquest will fund the remaining costs and retain ownership for five years, after which there would be a new agreement or the system would be sold to the city, who would then have to cover maintenance or discontinue the system, for $1. The city will review the system after two years.
The council voted 9-4 to approved the agreement. Kara Nelson, Cris Olson, Jaclyn Shelton and Jon Abfall voting no.
Shelton expressed concerns about about the growth of cameras in the community constantly monitoring people and turning the city into a police state, particularly with cameras that will be accessible by a private organization, the Rotary, and other entities that are not the city's own police department.
"I don’t think that’s something I want to support in my community," Shelton said.
Under the agreement, several entities will have access to the cameras and its footage, both live and recorded, through the private company Interquest: the Beaver Dam Police Department, the Beaver Dam Parks Department, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, the Dodge County District Attorney's Office, the Dodge County Corporation Counsel, the Beaver Dam City Attorney and the Rotary Club.
Council members opposed to the agreement asked why anyone other than the police department should have access.
The council approved a motion to allow the Rotary to have access during November, December and January to maintain the lights and the other organizations for only law enforcement investigations. The original text read that the Rotary would have access related to Rotary activities in general. Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said the cameras will help with the regular maintenance of the holiday lights instead of having to go out to the park frequently to check on them. Sheriff Schmidt happens to be the member of the Rotary who leads the light project every year.
On Monday, there was confusion about how organizations would access the footage and whether they would have to go through the police department or the sheriff's office to access them, which the agreement doesn't actually say.
Schmidt said Tuesday that wasn't the case, and that users of the system would have their own username and password to log in on a computer device, which would be logged. He said right now the user on behalf of the Rotary viewing the footage would be him, but if he finds someone else to help him with maintenance, they would be able to log in too. Of course, whoever the sheriff of Dodge County is may not always be a Rotary member in charge of a light display.
Mayor Becky Glewen said the public has asked for such a camera system and it will help with vandalism and crime incidents at the park, not just with the holiday lights. She pointed to a recent battery incident at the park on Friday. According to police records, a mother reported that her son was assaulted at the park and there are three male juvenile suspects. She said the city has talked about the topic in the past for safety.
Council member Kevin Burnett noted that he has his own cameras at his house and the police have asked him if he had footage after vandalism incidents in his neighborhood.
"It’s in the public park," he said. 'You don’t have an expectation of privacy in a city-owned park, so I don’t understand what the issue is with this."
Council member Dave Hansen said he imagined the footage would be used like if there were an incident at a store or a bank, and the recordings would be reviewed after the fact, instead of constant monitoring by law enforcement.
"I think this is a good thing to protect what we’re trying to do at Swan Park," he said.
Glewen and City Attorney Maryann Schacht said that the police department and sheriff's office directed the collaborative agreement for the cameras.
A motion by Council President Cris Olson to table voting on the agreement until the council was provided with information about the costs of the system would be after the five years failed.
"It’s important to know what we’re on the hook for," Olson said.
He said he was not opposed to having cameras in the park for safety reasons, but didn't understand why access couldn't be only for the city's police department. Nelson said most of the dozen residents who reached out to her were opposed to installing the system.
