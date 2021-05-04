Beaver Dam Common Council approves two short-term parking spaces downtown

Two parking spaces will be designated for short-term parking downtown near where businesses have backdoor access from the Front Street alley in Beaver Dam, including the new bakery.

The Common Council approved marking two spots for 30-minute parking in the public lot next to the community theater building off West Maple Avenue from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The ordinance change also puts the lot in line with other city lots when it comes to winter parking.

The council accepted an amendment from council member Ken Anderson to remove language saying that six spots would be "reserved" for apartment dwellers, which some local business owners expressed concern about. Anybody may park in the lot on alternating sides each day with a winter parking permit from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. to help with clearing the lot of snow.

"We're just trying to get in line with this parking lot like the other city lots are," said Dan Mulhern, public works supervisor.

Council members emphasized that they want the signage to make clear that the two spots are for customers and not loading zones.

The council also accepted an amendment from council member Mick Fischer to make the spots for 30 minutes instead of 15.