Beaver Dam Common Council changes meeting times

The city of Beaver Dam has adjusted its meeting times to get an earlier start. The Common Council voted Monday to start its meetings at 7:30 p.m., instead of the current 8 p.m. Committee meetings will start at 6:30 or 7 p.m., depending on the length of the agenda.

Council members decided to keep the meetings on the first and third Mondays of the month instead of switching to the second and fourth, which was in the original proposal. Monday’s meeting was the last regularly scheduled one of the year.

Officials said the changes were proposed to help with conflicts officials might have and to make it easier for the public to attend. Many other cities in the area have meetings that start at 6 or 7 p.m.

Changing the weeks of the meetings could conflict with Thanksgiving and Christmas as well as Beaver Dam school board meetings, while members of the media who cover Beaver Dam city government said changing the weeks would pose problems for them. Council members said they would ultimately make it work to show up the meetings whenever they are. City Attorney Maryann Schacht said there was a survey that went out to council members to check on availability, with Ken Anderson saying an earlier time could cause a conflict with his job and commute.

He also wondered about the fairness of making changes to help current council members.

