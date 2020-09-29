Beaver Dam Common Council considers $20 million in capital improvements for 2021

The Beaver Dam Common Council will soon decide which major projects to pursue in 2021.
The council met Monday night to discuss the city's proposal for capital spending next year. City officials presented a plan of nearly $20 million to fund road projects, park improvements, new department equipment and facilities and new building for public works and parks on the city's north side. The council is expected to vote on a final plan Oct. 5 and will have the opportunity to make amendments. Mayor Becky Glewen and City Clerk Zak Bloom said the city is in a good financial position to make payments and should take opportunity of low interest payments.
The biggest city request is the new building for public works and parks. Mayor Becky Glewen said the current building on Center Street is outdated, inefficient and unsafe. The city has multiple options for a new building to be built in a city business park near Conagra Foods, ranging in cost from about $10 million to about $13 million. Constructing a pre-engineered building would save on costs.
Council member Mick Fischer said he would propose a referendum for the spending on the new building. He said he did not think the city proposal was fiscally responsible. Glewen said officials are elected with the responsibility to make important decisions.
"These guys deserve a safe and good working environment," Glewen said. "If it's just voted down, then what? What is your next option?"
The city's proposal includes $4.26 million to spend on roads, $430,000 to spend on public works equipment, $415,000 for the fire department, $125,000 for the library roof and $1.49 million for parks improvements. There would be about $5.9 million in city borrowing and $870,000 in grants under the city's spending proposal.
The public works building funds would be borrowed in a separate 20-year process. Officials said the tax impact for 2021 main borrowing would be 19 cents per $1,000 of property value, or $19 on a $100,000 home. The tax impact of the new public works facility could be 60 cents per $1,000 of property value, or $60 on a $100,000 home.
The city's proposal devotes $1.21 million to repair the downtown portion of South Spring Street, $845,000 to repair West Street from West Third Street to Oneida Street, $115,000 to address South Lincoln Avenue from East Davis Street to Park Avenue and a full list of other projects. Another $1.32 million would go to seal coating or repaving various streets throughout the city.
The South Spring Street project would be partially funded by a $500,000 multimodal local supplement grant from the state and includes approximately $200,000 for a new bridge across the river by the Watermark for a looping path. Glewen said the grant was written to be all-encompassing and emphasize alternative forms of transportation, like walking and pedestrian safety, and will still save the city money. The grant will not address repairing the retaining walls on the river.
The parks department is requesting $700,000 for a $1.4 million splash pad at Swan City Park to replace the aging wading pool. The remainder is expected to be fundraised. About $450,000 would go to repairing the lagoon walls at Swan Park.
The fire department's request includes $300,000 for a training facility. Fire Chief Alan Mannel said the facility would essentially be a structure made out of storage containers and full space for emergency responders to train nearby, instead of at other locations or in the tight city parking lot.
The council will vote on a capital projects plan Monday and later address the city's operating budget.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.