Beaver Dam Common Council considers $20 million in capital improvements for 2021

The Beaver Dam Common Council will soon decide which major projects to pursue in 2021.

The council met Monday night to discuss the city's proposal for capital spending next year. City officials presented a plan of nearly $20 million to fund road projects, park improvements, new department equipment and facilities and new building for public works and parks on the city's north side. The council is expected to vote on a final plan Oct. 5 and will have the opportunity to make amendments. Mayor Becky Glewen and City Clerk Zak Bloom said the city is in a good financial position to make payments and should take opportunity of low interest payments.

The biggest city request is the new building for public works and parks. Mayor Becky Glewen said the current building on Center Street is outdated, inefficient and unsafe. The city has multiple options for a new building to be built in a city business park near Conagra Foods, ranging in cost from about $10 million to about $13 million. Constructing a pre-engineered building would save on costs.

Council member Mick Fischer said he would propose a referendum for the spending on the new building. He said he did not think the city proposal was fiscally responsible. Glewen said officials are elected with the responsibility to make important decisions.