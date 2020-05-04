Beaver Dam Common Council deals with infrastructure

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Beaver Dam Common Council started its new term in full on Monday by considering some infrastructure projects across the city.

Council members met via Zoom as city hall remains closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The operations committee heard about feedback from Terry Campbell who was concerned about the safety of Monroe Street from South Street to Keller Boulevard. A lack of signage and several stretches of the streets without sidewalk were of particular concern to Campbell who was not at the meeting.

The resident worried about the stretch at Keller Boulevard, Park Avenue, Monroe Street and South Street. The resident was also concerned about vehicles speeding by South Street.”

Council members said they agreed there needs to be some changes to the area to improve pedestrian safety.

“This is an area that’s very dangerous right now,” said council member Mike Wissell.

Director of engineering Todd Janssen said the city policy is to not install sidewalks along a street unless there is a reconstruction project on the street, and property owners would be assessed on their property taxes for them. At this time, the city does not have such work in the area in its capital improvements plan.