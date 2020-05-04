Beaver Dam Common Council deals with infrastructure

The Beaver Dam Common Council started its new term in full on Monday by considering some infrastructure projects across the city.
Council members met via Zoom as city hall remains closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The operations committee heard about feedback from Terry Campbell who was concerned about the safety of Monroe Street from South Street to Keller Boulevard. A lack of signage and several stretches of the streets without sidewalk were of particular concern to Campbell who was not at the meeting.
The resident worried about the stretch at Keller Boulevard, Park Avenue, Monroe Street and South Street. The resident was also concerned about vehicles speeding by South Street.”
Council members said they agreed there needs to be some changes to the area to improve pedestrian safety.
“This is an area that’s very dangerous right now,” said council member Mike Wissell.
Director of engineering Todd Janssen said the city policy is to not install sidewalks along a street unless there is a reconstruction project on the street, and property owners would be assessed on their property taxes for them. At this time, the city does not have such work in the area in its capital improvements plan.
The Common Council approved awarding a $82,315 contract to Northeast Asphalt of Fond du Lac for resurfacing South Center Street. Janssen said the project is expected to start within a month and will run from Highway 151 to the southern city limits and the Apple Valley subdivision. The town of Beaver Dam has already completed some of the road work in the area.
The council also approved the $44,272 low bid from Scott Construction of Lake Delton for crack filling and coat sealing in 2020.
The council also approved moving ahead with possibly applying for a grant through the state Department of Natural Resources that would help pay for stormwater infrastructure projects. MSA will receive $5,000 to help prepare the grant application.
