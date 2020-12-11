Beaver Dam Common Council denies claim for injuries after police encounter

On Monday, the Beaver Dam Common Council denied a claim by a man alleging injury and other damages before, during and/or as a result of his arrest by the Beaver Dam Police Department.
Ali Barnaby, 19, was arrested in May following a high-speed chase through the city. He pleaded guilty to one felony count of fleeing officers. Judge Martin De Vries sentenced Barnaby to 12 months incarceration in the Dodge County jail with 80 days credit and costs. A misdemeanor count of obstruction was dismissed but read in. He remains in custody as of Friday afternoon.
Support Local Journalism
City Attorney Maryann Schacht said Monday that the denial was a formality for an insurance company investigation. Under state statute, Barnaby now has six months to appeal. City officials did not respond to requests for further details about the claim. Barnaby's attorney Eric Newmark declined to comment. The claim was received around Sept. 23.
According to the criminal complaint, a Beaver Dam Police Officer clocked the vehicle Barnaby was driving going 50 mph in a 30 mph zone in the 100 block of East Industrial Drive May 26 at 3:40 p.m.
The officer followed the vehicle down North Spring Street before the vehicle turned onto Dodge Drive. A second officer began pursuing the vehicle, but the vehicle still didn’t stop. While pursing the vehicle, the officers were notified that it was stolen from Illinois. The car was traveling 30 to 40 mph while it traveled south on Green Valley Road and onto Carroll Street. The car failed to stop at stop signs and sped up to 79 mph while traveling on North Center Street.
According to the criminal complaint, the car then traveled west onto Maple Avenue before reaching West Street and failing to stop at stop signs. The car then turned south and came within two to three feet from striking an unmarked patrol vehicle of the Beaver Dam Police Department that was paralleling the pursuit. The car blew a stop sign at the intersection of West and Haskell Streets and turned east. The car again came within feet from striking a fully marked patrol unit with the Beaver Dam Police Department, jumped the curb at the intersection of Haskell and Madison Streets and headed south on Madison Streets with speeds up to 40 mph.
The car was stopped on Highway W, between Stone and Highpoint Road, after a Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputy deployed a tire deflation device.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.