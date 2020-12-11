Beaver Dam Common Council denies claim for injuries after police encounter

According to the criminal complaint, a Beaver Dam Police Officer clocked the vehicle Barnaby was driving going 50 mph in a 30 mph zone in the 100 block of East Industrial Drive May 26 at 3:40 p.m.

The officer followed the vehicle down North Spring Street before the vehicle turned onto Dodge Drive. A second officer began pursuing the vehicle, but the vehicle still didn’t stop. While pursing the vehicle, the officers were notified that it was stolen from Illinois. The car was traveling 30 to 40 mph while it traveled south on Green Valley Road and onto Carroll Street. The car failed to stop at stop signs and sped up to 79 mph while traveling on North Center Street.