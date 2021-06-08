Beaver Dam Common Council empowers new downtown redevelopment committee

Beaver Dam will have a new committee to help direct grant funding for downtown businesses.
On Monday, the Common Council approved authorizing the new downtown redevelopment committee to hand out funds intended to help downtown businesses to start up or pursue building improvements. The new committee combines the responsibilities of the former landmark commission, which dealt with design concerns, and the community development committee, which dealt with the grant funding itself.
The new committee is intended to streamline the process for businesses and city officials who previously had to shuttle between two different committees that met at two different times. It failed last month before the council approved it Monday in the same form after further discussion. The committee is expected to have two council members, four appointed community members and three non-voting members.
"It just became really cumbersome to have these people to come to multiple committees," said city inspector John Moosreiner.
The grant funding itself comes from the proceeds of increased property value in a tax increment finance (TIF) district, not general property tax dollars, setting aside about $600,000 for downtown improvements. The funding has to be used in the downtown area under the law.
Before Monday, the community development committee already handed out the grants without having to go to the full Common Council first. City officials receive documents about billing for projects and make sure the projects are actually completed. At issue on Monday was whether the new downtown development committee should need that final council approval.
"Government is not supposed to be streamlined, so there's oversight," said council member Kara Nelson. "That's the purpose of it. That's the purpose of checks and balances." Council member Ken Anderson echoed her thoughts.
The city's library board and police and fire commission are able to spend funds without council approval, but those are a matter of statute.
Mayor Becky Glewen said grants themselves may not have gone before council, but the process and guidelines did and will continue to do so. She said having the two committees created a headache for applicants, who already go through a lengthy application process to get the grants, and having to go to the council now would be cumbersome.
Council member Mike Wissell said the council would either just repeat the discussion that already occurred or be a rubber stamp.
Council members actually added language that would require grants to go before the council before reversing after further discussion that led some council members to change their votes and ultimately take out the new language. The downtown redevelopment committee will be able to issue grants without final council approval.
Ken Anderson, Kara Nelson and Jack Yuds voted against final approval of the new committee.
When forwarding the idea of the new committee out of the existing administrative committee, Ken Anderson and Kara Nelson supported the idea of making any grants go before the council if any voting member of the committee had an interest in the downtown. The idea was a way to prevent conflicts of interest, such as if somebody were to vote on giving a grant to a competitor.
The idea did not make it to the full council, with opponents saying that the council should have trust in the ethics of committee members, who have an interest in seeing the downtown as a whole succeed.
The community development committee will still exist because it's an extension of the Beaver Dam Area Development Corporation per contract. The corporation deals with large-scale development in Beaver Dam. The issue can be revisited in 2023.