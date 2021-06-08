Beaver Dam Common Council empowers new downtown redevelopment committee

"Government is not supposed to be streamlined, so there's oversight," said council member Kara Nelson. "That's the purpose of it. That's the purpose of checks and balances." Council member Ken Anderson echoed her thoughts.

The city's library board and police and fire commission are able to spend funds without council approval, but those are a matter of statute.

Mayor Becky Glewen said grants themselves may not have gone before council, but the process and guidelines did and will continue to do so. She said having the two committees created a headache for applicants, who already go through a lengthy application process to get the grants, and having to go to the council now would be cumbersome.

Council member Mike Wissell said the council would either just repeat the discussion that already occurred or be a rubber stamp.

Council members actually added language that would require grants to go before the council before reversing after further discussion that led some council members to change their votes and ultimately take out the new language. The downtown redevelopment committee will be able to issue grants without final council approval.

Ken Anderson, Kara Nelson and Jack Yuds voted against final approval of the new committee.