Beaver Dam Common Council Monday meeting canceled

The regularly-scheduled Monday meeting of the Beaver Dam Common Council was canceled.

In a message to the council from Mayor Becky Glewen, she said she has worked with Interquest and the library to test platforms for remote meetings and decided on a conference call systen. She said she will send out more information about how to conduct remote meetings and the plan is to schedule the meeting for April 13 or April 20.

Glewen said in the e-mail there is nothing time-sensitive for a council meeting and the city is working on the election scheduled for April 7.

The city declared a state of emergency on March 19, allowing the mayor to authorize purchases, accept bids, approve invoices and payroll and allow temporary budget transfers, in the event the council is unable to meet. Any actions taken under the provision would be ratified by the council the next time it meets.

All non-essential city meetings have been canceled.

