Beaver Dam Common Council moves forward with affordable housing plan

Beaver Dam City Council hopes to use a tax windfall to develop affordable housing.

The council met via telephone Monday and voted to keep a tax increment finance district open an extra year to gain access to funds for affordable housing. TID 4 was scheduled to close this year.

Such districts allow cities to fund infrastructure improvements and offer incentives to attract major developments, then pay them off using the new tax money generated from the development projects.

The district was set to close because its debts are paid off. Director of administration Zak Bloom said that, if the district closed, about $272,000 of tax levy would be added to the city's rolls under the state's expediture restraint program, from about $70 million in property value.

By keeping the district open, the city would instead be able to use $1.8 million in increment revenue from the district to support affordable housing. Bloom said the city could use the money anywhere and would have more than a year to use it.

"It’s been an issue across the state and other states to keep the costs of housing down," said Mayor Becky Glewen.