Beaver Dam Common Council moves forward with affordable housing plan

Beaver Dam City Council hopes to use a tax windfall to develop affordable housing.
The council met via telephone Monday and voted to keep a tax increment finance district open an extra year to gain access to funds for affordable housing. TID 4 was scheduled to close this year.
Such districts allow cities to fund infrastructure improvements and offer incentives to attract major developments, then pay them off using the new tax money generated from the development projects.
The district was set to close because its debts are paid off. Director of administration Zak Bloom said that, if the district closed, about $272,000 of tax levy would be added to the city's rolls under the state's expediture restraint program, from about $70 million in property value.
By keeping the district open, the city would instead be able to use $1.8 million in increment revenue from the district to support affordable housing. Bloom said the city could use the money anywhere and would have more than a year to use it.
"It’s been an issue across the state and other states to keep the costs of housing down," said Mayor Becky Glewen.
The idea is still in the early stages and the city will have to drum up a project or projects to use the money for affordable housing. If the city pursues the idea, at least 75 percent of the funds must be used for affordable housing while the remainder must be used to improve housing stock.
"It really depends on what the city and council is after regarding affordable housing," Bloom said.
The council also approved extending the deadline for the old Lakeview Hospital condo project from 2022 to 2023. The city took on the task of demolishing the vacant hospital, which had become an eyesore on LaCrosse Street, using a TIF district. JCW Development, associated with Ben Westa's WDS Construction, plans to turn the site over into a condo project that would add $4 million of property value. The city would recoup the costs of the demolition from the new tax revenue.
Trent Campbell of the Beaver Dam Area Development Corporation said the project was experiencing a lag of about four months anyway during the process of knocking down the building while cleaning up and analyzing the site, but that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has presented its own difficulties.
He said the change won't affect any of the developer's commitments and the hope is to have construction start in the fall, with the worst-case scenario being a spring start instead.
The council also approved keeping in place the city's emergency order due to the pandemic, which allows the mayor to take certain actions like accepting bids and approving payments in case the council is unable to meet. The vote was 12-1, with Ken Anderson opposed. Jane Loizzo was no longer a member of the council as she moved out of the city.
The council approved making amendments to pay for construction observations services from MSA during the ongoing West Burnett Street and Roosevelt Drive projects. The council also approved a $106,000 low bid from Keeper Goals of Butler for new ball field bleachers at a handful of city parks.
