Beaver Dam Common Council passes 2021 operating budget

The Beaver Dam Common Council gave final approval to the city's operating budget Monday night.

The budget was approved for publication late last month for public review under state law ahead of its final acceptance this week. The document includes $17.33 million for general city purposes with a net tax levy of $11.27 million. The projected mill rate was $9.46 per $1,000 of property value, or $946 in taxes on the value of a $100,000 house. The rate was $37 higher than if the referendum to fund six firefighter/paramedic positions in the fire department had not passed Nov. 3. Voters passed the referendum with over 66 percent of the vote.

The mill rate was $9.58 in 2020, or $958 in taxes on the value of a $100,000 house, so the rate would have been lower in 2021 with or without the referendum.

The proceeds from the referendum is expected to make the city ineligible for state expenditure restraint funds for 2022 when the city addresses that next year.