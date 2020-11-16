Beaver Dam Common Council passes 2021 operating budget

The Beaver Dam Common Council gave final approval to the city's operating budget Monday night.
The budget was approved for publication late last month for public review under state law ahead of its final acceptance this week. The document includes $17.33 million for general city purposes with a net tax levy of $11.27 million. The projected mill rate was $9.46 per $1,000 of property value, or $946 in taxes on the value of a $100,000 house. The rate was $37 higher than if the referendum to fund six firefighter/paramedic positions in the fire department had not passed Nov. 3. Voters passed the referendum with over 66 percent of the vote.
The mill rate was $9.58 in 2020, or $958 in taxes on the value of a $100,000 house, so the rate would have been lower in 2021 with or without the referendum.
Support Local Journalism
The proceeds from the referendum is expected to make the city ineligible for state expenditure restraint funds for 2022 when the city addresses that next year.
The council already approved the $6.77 million capital improvements plan for major projects in 2021 that will include several road projects and improvements at Swan City Park like fixing the lagoon walls. One major element of the funding plan is the $1.21 million for the reconstruction of the downtown portion of South Spring Street, which will be partially covered by a $500,000 grant from the state Department of Transportation grant. The utility will also cover costs with its own borrowing plan, as is common for such total reconstruction projects.
The council previously planned to to discuss whether to borrow for a new facility for public works and parks facility to replace the current aging building after passage of the operating budget.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.