The Beaver Dam Common Council approved the city’s budget for 2020 Thursday.
The $16.89 million document calls for a $10.87 million tax levy. The 2019 budget included $16.46 million in spending with a $10.5 million tax levy.
The mill rate will be $9.83 per $1,000 of assessed value, or $983 on a home valued at $100,000. The final mill rate last year was $10.02. An increase assessed property values over the past year manes the mill rate is spread out over a larger tax base and is therefore lower.
The budget passed 12-2, with Ken Anderson and Mick Fischer voting no.
Fischer said that he took issue with how spending has increased in the previous few years, including on payments for debt as the city has borrowed more money to pay for projects like roads and downtown revitalization.
Council President Cris Olson said it’s a tough position to be in when the council is responsible for spending the money, but they’ve had to work to make up for lack of spending by leaders in the past, including on fixing the roads.
“With a lot of costs that we’ve accrued over the years we’ve also seen a lot of growth in this town,” Olson said.
In October, the council approved borrowing $3.78 million for capital projects including $2.67 million for 14 designated road projects. The city will also receive a $1 million grant to help pay for reconstructing South Spring Street, one of the listed projects.
The city also borrowed money to fund park improvements, city hall maintenance projects, fire department equipment and more.
The Common Council usually meets on Mondays, but had to meet on Thursday to pass the budget due to state requirements about how long the proposed budget has to be published before a vote. The process was delayed after council members asked for more time to review and provide input.
The council also had to address an issue over state funding. City officials said that former Finance Director Jeff Wiswell, who resigned late October, failed to submit paperwork to be eligible for the state’s expenditure restraint program, where municipalities receive funding for meeting certain spending guidelines. The city lost out on over $300,000, which came out of fund reserves.
