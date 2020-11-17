Beaver Dam Common Council renews contract with community development manager following oversight

The Beaver Dam Common Council approved a new contract for the city's community development manager position.

The council first approved the position in April 2019 for an independent contractor to focus on attracting new small businesses to the city, including downtown, and organizing events. Tracy Propst and Mary Vogl-Rauscher were contracted to split the 29 hour a week position for $21 an hour at the time. Propst has since become the executive director of the Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce, and Vogl-Rauscher has stayed in the position.

The council approved an amendment to limit the position to one year. The final contract contained a provision to terminate or renegotiate after one year. The position was expected to come before the council for approval again, but it did not. Blame was traded on Monday for the oversight in bringing the contact to the council again at the right time: different city and elected officials not keeping track, the Chamber move, the Covid-19 pandemic.

The council ultimately approved the new contract at $24.62 an hour for 25 hours a week. The actual wage will be about the same given the reduced hours, and the council already budgeted the funds for 2021. The position does not come with benefits.