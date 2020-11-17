Beaver Dam Common Council renews contract with community development manager following oversight

The Beaver Dam Common Council approved a new contract for the city's community development manager position.
The council first approved the position in April 2019 for an independent contractor to focus on attracting new small businesses to the city, including downtown, and organizing events. Tracy Propst and Mary Vogl-Rauscher were contracted to split the 29 hour a week position for $21 an hour at the time. Propst has since become the executive director of the Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce, and Vogl-Rauscher has stayed in the position.
The council approved an amendment to limit the position to one year. The final contract contained a provision to terminate or renegotiate after one year. The position was expected to come before the council for approval again, but it did not. Blame was traded on Monday for the oversight in bringing the contact to the council again at the right time: different city and elected officials not keeping track, the Chamber move, the Covid-19 pandemic.
Support Local Journalism
The council ultimately approved the new contract at $24.62 an hour for 25 hours a week. The actual wage will be about the same given the reduced hours, and the council already budgeted the funds for 2021. The position does not come with benefits.
Council member Ken Anderson asked if there was a plan to recoup the funds paid after the original contact's term was up. City Attorney Maryann Schacht said she would not do anything unless instructed to bring a lawsuit.
"I think to penalize for the lack of flagging something when she continued to do the work would not be something that I would recommend," Schacht said.
Most officials said the position has been successful as new businesses come to Beaver Dam, a new park was built, educational classes were organized and the new Fall Fest goes annual. Some council members said it should be easier to reach Vogl-Rauscher. Other goals for the position originally lined out in 2019 have been taken on by the nonprofit chamber, like social media and organizing speaking engagements to encourage shopping local, or remain to be completed, like making a detailed map of downtown and a business recruitment packet.
Council President Cris Olson said officials should move forward, but learn from the contract oversight administratively. The new contract has a one-year date.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.