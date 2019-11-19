The Beaver Dam Common Council will vote on the city’s budget Thursday.
Earlier this month, the council moved forward the proposed $16.89 million budget that calls for a tax levy of $10.87 million. It will take a final look at the plan and its tax impact. The council will meet on Thursday instead of its usual Monday due to the requirement that the budget be published 15 days in advance.
The budget will reflect about $325,000 that had to come out of reserve funds after officials said the city’s former finance director, Jeff Wiswell, did not submit necessary paperwork to the state to be eligible for the expenditure restraint program. Under that program, municipalities can receive state aid for meeting certain spending guidelines.
Mayor Becky Glewen said the council will not meet in closed session Thursday to discuss the hiring of a new finance director. She said the administrative committee will work through the process of hiring someone in the future. The city hired back John Somers, the previous finance director, for the interim.
The council will have a full agenda at its meeting on Thursday, including discussing efforts in renewable energy and implementing a new grant program for businesses.
