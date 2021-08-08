Beaver Dam Common Council to consider changes to city government structure

A major change could be coming to the way the city of Beaver Dam is run.
The Common Council's administrative committee forwarded an ordinance to the full Common Council that would make the mayor part-time and have the city hire a city administrator starting in 2022. Currently, mayor of Beaver Dam is a full-time job with benefits. Mayor Becky Glewen has lobbied to make such a change for years.
"Things are just more complex nowadays," said Jaclyn Shelton, chair of the administrative committee, noting HR laws, administrative tasks, employment and development agreements. She said it would be good to have a professional to take care of those things in a city of Beaver Dam's size.
If the Common Council approved the change, Beaver Dam residents would still elect a mayor who would make $20,000 a year and be involved with setting a vision for the city, coming up with policy ideas and making proposals to other officials. The city administrator would be responsible for the day-to-day operation of the city. Currently, Mayor Glewen does both for $60,000 a year.
The elected Common Council would have the power to hire and fire the city administrator. Shelton said it seems like everyone is on board with the change. She said citizens would still have oversight through the council, and an administrator would bring more knowledge base, training and consistency without being as tied to political whims.
Previous discussions about making these changes did not lead to any final votes or decisions. The first reading of the ordinances to change the structure of Beaver Dam city governance is expected at the Common Council's next meeting Aug. 16.
Other local communities like Waupun, Columbus and Watertown have a similar administrator position.
