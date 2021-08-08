Beaver Dam Common Council to consider changes to city government structure

A major change could be coming to the way the city of Beaver Dam is run.

The Common Council's administrative committee forwarded an ordinance to the full Common Council that would make the mayor part-time and have the city hire a city administrator starting in 2022. Currently, mayor of Beaver Dam is a full-time job with benefits. Mayor Becky Glewen has lobbied to make such a change for years.

"Things are just more complex nowadays," said Jaclyn Shelton, chair of the administrative committee, noting HR laws, administrative tasks, employment and development agreements. She said it would be good to have a professional to take care of those things in a city of Beaver Dam's size.

If the Common Council approved the change, Beaver Dam residents would still elect a mayor who would make $20,000 a year and be involved with setting a vision for the city, coming up with policy ideas and making proposals to other officials. The city administrator would be responsible for the day-to-day operation of the city. Currently, Mayor Glewen does both for $60,000 a year.