Beaver Dam Common Council to consider new DPW building

A plan is coming together for a new public works and parks building in Beaver Dam.
City officials have asked the Common Council to meet for a special meeting Jan. 11 to consider a staff proposal to purchase the former Evoqua building on Commercial Drive, near the Ryder and Animart buildings on the city’s north side.
The 29,000-square-foot structure, built in 2011, would be repurposed into an 80,400-square-foot building with an addition and room for future expansion.
The current DPW facility is on South Center Street, and the current parks shop is bordering on West South Street in a residential area. The city considers the current setup to be cramped, without enough space for vehicles and materials, inaccessible, out of code and unsafe. The main DPW garage was built in 1948 with an addition in 1985. A study in 2008 recommended consolidating the facilities elsewhere in the city.
Repurposing the Evoqua building would come with a $10.2 million price tag, and the tax impact on a $100,000 home would be $50 for borrowing. The removal of the building from the tax rolls would have a $1.43 impact, said Director of Administration Zak Bloom, as the city would lose $18,705 for its portion of real estate taxes.
The Common Council has been discussing a new DPW building for the past few months, with an original proposal of building an entirely new facility in an industrial park on the city’s north side that would cost between $11.4 million and $12.3 million, with a $60 tax impact on a $100,000 home.
The city also looked at three other properties to possibly retrofit, including the former Nancy’s Notions building on Beichl Avenue, which would cost $13.2 million with a $66 tax impact.
Staff studied the an vacant Apache building on Green Valley Road and the former Metalfab building on Mill Street but did not do further engineering analysis over feasibility concerns.
City staff are recommending the former Evoqua building as the site that would best fulfill the city’s needs while being financially responsible.
Under the proposal, the current facilities off Center Street would be converted into cold and outdoor storage while keeping the public drop off site for yard waste and other materials.
