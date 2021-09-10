Beaver Dam Common Council to discuss new northside housing, adding city administrator

The Beaver Dam Common Council will consider some major items at a special meeting on Monday.

The council is expected to vote on a resolution to approve a development agreement with Neumann Developments for a new single-family residential subdivision on the city's north side. The rural property is located near the intersection of Ollinger Road and North Crystal Lake Road in the town, behind Corporate Drive. It would be annexed into the city. The location is near the golf range, which Mayor Becky Glewen confirmed Friday will not be part of the development.

The property is owned by Rose Anne Callies, according to county records.

According to the proposed development agreement, the city will use tax increment financing to give the developer financial assistance to complete the project. TIF funding is covered by increased property tax income from new development, not general taxpayer dollars.

If the agreement is approved, the city would pay the developer up to $6.75 million in installments. The amount will depend on the actual costs of the improvements and new infrastructure.

Several multi-family housing development have sprung up in Beaver Dam in the past few years, but no single-family subdivisions, which city officials have been trying to attract as well.