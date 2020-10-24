Beaver Dam Common Council to discuss, possibly approve budget Monday

The Beaver Dam Common Council will go over the city’s proposed 2021 operating budget for possible final approval Monday.

The council had an initial discussion Oct. 19 about the operating budget, which funds the different city departments and their needs, such as salaries, and pays off city debt. The proposal for 2021 includes a total budget for city purposes of $16.89 million and a tax levy of $10.83 million. Consideration will continue Monday on the numbers, including the tax impact.

The council is expected to discuss the impact of the fire staffing referendum that is on the ballot in the Nov. 3 election. The Beaver Dam Fire Department is asking votings to approve funds for six new full-time firefighter/paramedic positions. If the referendum is approved, the city may have to adjust the proposed budget to qualify for state aid for 2021 under Wisconsin’s “expenditure restraint program. The program provides money in exchange for cities keeping their budgets under a certain amount.

The council already approved the $6.77 million capital improvements budget for major projects in 2021 that will include numerous road projects and improvements at Swan City Park, among others. After the operating budget is passed, the council is expected to discuss whether to borrow for a a new facility for public works and parks facility to replace aging structures.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

