Beaver Dam Common Council to meet by phone Monday

Beaver Dam Common Council will meet by conference call Monday, its first meeting since the city declared a state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The council last met March 16. The regularly-scheduled April 6 meeting was canceled. City hall was closed on April 14 until further notice. Those wishing to attend the meeting by phone may call 920-392-7878, enter 2019 for the conference call number and 7878 for the password.

The Monday meeting will be the last of the term following the April 7 elections that saw Mike Wissell and Heidi Freeby win seats on the council. Usually, the council would have a reorganizational meeting on the third Tuesday of April, which this year would be April 21, to inaugurate members and vote on mayoral appointments.

However, this year, Mayor Becky Glewen said the members will come in ny themselves to be sworn in separately and she will post her annual inaugural speech to Facebook on Tuesday. She said the plan is to address appointments at the next council meeting, set for May 4.

On Monday, the council will address several items including engineering services for the Roosevelt Drive and West Burnett Street road projects and vote on a contract for new ball field bleachers. The council will vote on the emergency declaration issued by the mayor on March 18. Council members will consider extending a tax increment finance district for affordable housing and a changes to the development agreement for the old Lakeview Hospital condo project in light of the pandemic.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

