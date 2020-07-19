Beaver Dam Common Council to vote on fire department referendum Monday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Beaver Dam Common Council is set to vote on a referendum question to increase staffing in the fire department. City will decide on going to referendum

The proposed referendum, which would go on the ballot in the November election, would ask voters whether to approve funding for six new firefighter/paramedics in the fire department. The question has to be brought to the county by Aug. 25 to make the ballot.

If approved, there would be a property tax increase of 44 cents per $1,000 assessed value of a house, which would be a $66 increase on a $150,000 home. The new positions would cost $487,000 in 2021 and the city would also have to make up for $300,000 it would lose in state funding under Wisconsin's "expenditure restraint" program that year only. The new personnel would cost about $607,000 in 2026.

Fire department staff members lobbying for a referendum say the department needs the extra staff to provide the necessary backup on calls as Beaver Dam expands and its population ages and to help stave off burnout, and that hiring new firefighter/paramedics now is the best way to help.

"We don't want to see this place fail," firefighter/paramedia John Jatczak said during a public information session Thursday.