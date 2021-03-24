Beaver Dam Community Development Committee lists grants

The Beaver Dam Community Development Committee took a look at its work so far and possible changes for the future at its meeting Wednesday.

The committee helps dole out matching grant funding the city has set aside from revenue generated by a tax increment finance (TIF) district as part of a program to help pay for facade improvements and encourage new businesses to open. The program uses revenue generated by the TIF district tied to the area, not general taxpayer dollars. Since 2019, about $309,000 has been committed and $142,335 has been spent. About $311,000 has not been committed and $477,665 has not been spent.

Mayor Becky Glewen said there have been internal discussions to eliminate the community development committee and fold it into the city's landmark commission, which reviews proposed architectural changes in the downtown area under certain guidelines, to reduce the confusion of having two committees.

The committee also decided to further discuss in the near future its policy for the grant program related to roof work, which isn't necessarily visible from the pavement, but is important to improving structures, to be consistent and cut down on confusion when applicants are applying with a grant form.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Best Dam Fest to replace Beaver Dam Lake Days A new summer event was announced in Beaver Dam to take the place of Lake Days.