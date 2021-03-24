Beaver Dam Community Development Committee lists grants

The Beaver Dam Community Development Committee took a look at its work so far and possible changes for the future at its meeting Wednesday.
The committee helps dole out matching grant funding the city has set aside from revenue generated by a tax increment finance (TIF) district as part of a program to help pay for facade improvements and encourage new businesses to open. The program uses revenue generated by the TIF district tied to the area, not general taxpayer dollars. Since 2019, about $309,000 has been committed and $142,335 has been spent. About $311,000 has not been committed and $477,665 has not been spent.
Mayor Becky Glewen said there have been internal discussions to eliminate the community development committee and fold it into the city's landmark commission, which reviews proposed architectural changes in the downtown area under certain guidelines, to reduce the confusion of having two committees.
The committee also decided to further discuss in the near future its policy for the grant program related to roof work, which isn't necessarily visible from the pavement, but is important to improving structures, to be consistent and cut down on confusion when applicants are applying with a grant form.
"We need to set a precedent," said committee chair Dave Hansen. "We need to get together as a group hammer this out and stick to what we decide."
Glewen said she would follow up with city officials about why documents show that two projects appeared to receive more grant funding than the committee approved: $1,950 for Stooges Bar, 112 N. Spring St., and $814 more for Park Plaza, 233 Front St.
On Wednesday, the committee approved $13,329 in funding to BK Henry Properties for improvements to the 109 Front St. building, the former A Cut Above building that now houses Blunt Cuts Salon and apartment units.
The following applicants received grant approval from the committee under the program for facade improvements and new or expanding business grants, according to city documents:
- Nunatak Coffee, 315 S. Spring St. - $80,000 (unspent)
- Bill Gergen, 105 Front St. - $10,000
- Mike Wissell, 118 Front St. - $3,847
- Tranquil Healing, 109 Front St. - $20,000 (project abandoned)
- Paul Toellner (FYI Zone), 116 S. Spring St. - $15,122
- Kris Schumacher (Art on the Town), 127 Front St. - $5,000
- Mindy Murphy (Epic Ink Tattoo), 106 Front St. - $5,000
- Jim and Ruth Metz, 116 Front St. - $20,000
- Riverfront Wine Bar, 227 Front St. - $5,000 (unspent)
- Mane Stage Hair Salon, 407 S. Spring St. - $3,395
- Paul Toellner, 112 S. Spring St. - $20,000
- Paul Janczak, 138 Front St. - $10,000
- Mane Stage Hair Salon, 407 S. Spring St. - $1,979
- Ben Martinez (Integrated Auto Solutions), 207 S. Center St. - $17,500
- Stooges Bar, 112 N. Spring St. - $16,476
- Kerry Zajicek (Mill House Quilts), 116 Front St. - $5,000
- City of Beaver Dam (downtown clock) - $5,000 (unspent)
- Robert Orth (Signs by Bob), 219 Front St. - $5,000
- Beaver Dam Community Theatre, 117 W. Maple Ave. - $14,001 (unspent)
- Paul Toellner, 106 Front St. - $17,884 (unspent)
- Paul Toellner, 108 Front St. - $20,000 (unspent)
- GNP Massage, 221 Front St. - $5,000
- Tom Salamaki, 233 Front St. - $10,500
- BK Henry Properties, 109 Front St. - $13,329
