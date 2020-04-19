Beaver Dam community gathers to give back with Habitat basket program

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A desire help others brought out Beaver Dam community members on Sunday as they delivered 40 baskets of food to those in need.

Beaver Dam’s Habitat for Humanity ReStore began the event last year by providing Easter dinner for families for the Global Youth Service Day Project, said ReStore manager Laura Goral, who is the adult leader of the playground group at the store.

The playground was created in the parking lot of the ReStore in the summer of 2018 because there was no public place for children on Madison Street and the surrounding area to play. Goral said it had grown to help in other ways including providing weekend meals to families in the Beaver Dam Unified School District. The district and Taher Food Services provide the weekday meals.

Goral said it was planned to work with Beaver Dam High School’s Key Club, but due to social distancing community members stepped up to deliver the food.

Forty baskets were made and will feed 136 people with 50 pounds of food in each basket.

The baskets are laundry baskets so they are reusable. Goral said the donations are from service organizations and area businesses.

“It ends up being a week’s worth of food,” Goral said.

