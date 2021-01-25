 Skip to main content
Beaver Dam Community Library building re-opens Feb. 1
Beaver Dam Library

Beaver Dam Community Library technical and public services librarian Kristen Lagerstam places books at the curbside pickup area Saturday. The library building will be re-opening to the public Feb. 1.

 CHRIS HIGGINS, Daily Citizen

The Beaver Dam Community Library building will reopen to the public Feb. 1.

Library building hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Essential services like browsing, material check-out and Wi-Fi access will be the focus. Remote services like contactless pickup, mailbox library service, mobile printing, virtual programming and librarian assistance will continue. Masks will be required inside.

Beaver Dam museum gets makeover during COVID-19 shutdown

In-person programming will still be paused. The library board will continue to evaluate on a monthly basis.

The Juneau Public library is currently offering curbside services only for likely the remainder of January. The library also has digital services available. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday.

Library Director Jannette Thrane said staff can meet patrons at their cars if they need something printed or faxed and the library is trying to get mobile printing set up.

The Juneau library had to go to curbside following staffing limitations.

“Our goal is by Feb. 1,” Thrane said. “It just depends on our staffing if we’ll be back to full capacity.”

Horicon Library Director Alex Harvancik said the library building will re-open to the public on Feb. 1 with modified hours. The hours will be weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The library will provide essential services like material browsing, picking up hold, copying and faxing and one-hour computer use. The library also offers curbside pikcup and virtual services.

“Patrons are asked to keep their visits to once per day and as brief as possible,” Harvancik said.

Other area libraries are currently offering curbside and virtual services. Local libraries have closed their building doors to the public over the past year due to the ongoing coronvirus pandemic.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

