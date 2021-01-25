Beaver Dam Community Library building re-opens Feb. 1

The Beaver Dam Community Library building will reopen to the public Feb. 1.

Library building hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Essential services like browsing, material check-out and Wi-Fi access will be the focus. Remote services like contactless pickup, mailbox library service, mobile printing, virtual programming and librarian assistance will continue. Masks will be required inside.

In-person programming will still be paused. The library board will continue to evaluate on a monthly basis.

The Juneau Public library is currently offering curbside services only for likely the remainder of January. The library also has digital services available. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Library Director Jannette Thrane said staff can meet patrons at their cars if they need something printed or faxed and the library is trying to get mobile printing set up.

The Juneau library had to go to curbside following staffing limitations.

“Our goal is by Feb. 1,” Thrane said. “It just depends on our staffing if we’ll be back to full capacity.”