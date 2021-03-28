 Skip to main content
Beaver Dam Community Library expands hours
Beaver Dam Community Library expands hours

Beaver Dam Community Library youth services librarian Sarah Cournoyer works at a desk. The library will be expanding its hours starting March 29.

 CHRIS HIGGINS Daily Citizen

The Beaver Dam Community Library is set to expand its hours this week.

According to a press release from the library, the new hours starting March 29 will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. The library is closed on Sundays.

The library is in stage 4 of its Covid-19 re-opening plan, and services include browsing and checking out, limited public internet, Wi-Fi access and tax forms on hand. The library also offers contactless pickup, mailbox library service and librarian selection service. There remains no in-person programming or prolonged socializing. There is virtual and "take and make" programming.

Youth Services Librarian Sarah Cournoyer said that youth offerings this month include a Community Kids Read livestream for the Week of the Young Child, a virtual Lego club, an online book club discussion and Earth Day "take and make" kits. There is also Zoom programming like Wisconsin's Most Haunted Locations with Chad Lewis, co-hosted with the Beaver Dam community services department, and Around the Farm Table with Inga Witscher.

More information is available by visiting cityofbeaverdam.com/library or calling 920-887-4631.

According to the library's 2020 year in review, the library provided 715 hours of standard service, 1,080 hours of limited service and 840 hours with staff only. There were 45,405 visitors to the library, 25,435 website visits and 138,094 items checked out. There were 32,173 digital and streaming items used and 3,559 reference questions answered.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com

