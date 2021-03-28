Beaver Dam Community Library expands hours

The Beaver Dam Community Library is set to expand its hours this week.

According to a press release from the library, the new hours starting March 29 will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. The library is closed on Sundays.

The library is in stage 4 of its Covid-19 re-opening plan, and services include browsing and checking out, limited public internet, Wi-Fi access and tax forms on hand. The library also offers contactless pickup, mailbox library service and librarian selection service. There remains no in-person programming or prolonged socializing. There is virtual and "take and make" programming.

Youth Services Librarian Sarah Cournoyer said that youth offerings this month include a Community Kids Read livestream for the Week of the Young Child, a virtual Lego club, an online book club discussion and Earth Day "take and make" kits. There is also Zoom programming like Wisconsin's Most Haunted Locations with Chad Lewis, co-hosted with the Beaver Dam community services department, and Around the Farm Table with Inga Witscher.

More information is available by visiting cityofbeaverdam.com/library or calling 920-887-4631.