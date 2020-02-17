Beaver Dam Community Library goes fine free

Forgetfulness is often costly, but it won’t be any longer at Beaver Dam Community Library.

The library went fine free on Friday by eliminating charges for returning library materials after their due date.

Youth Services Librarian Sarah Cournoyer said the library board chose to make the change because it’s good for the community.

“More people will now be able to access needed materials and services, such as the internet,” she said. “This will help families and hopefully bring them in more often.”

The library’s mission is to enrich lives and build community and the board decided charging overdue fines didn’t support that mission. Fines disproportionately affect low income families, adding another barrier to visiting the library.

Cournoyer said any overdue fines already incurred will be forgiven. Lost and damaged fees still apply. Kindles and interlibrary loan materials will continue to accrue fines.

“We’ve found most people bring their books back within a few days of their due date, and since we won’t be collecting fines we can spend more time serving people and helping them find the good book or movie that they want,” she said.