Beaver Dam Community Library sets limits on after school visits

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Beaver Dam Community Library has set temporary policies to provide for safety during the coronavirus pandemic that may affect students.

In a letter address to Beaver Dam Middle School families and posted to the city website, the library noted that students will not be able to use the library after school for gaming, socializing, waiting for rides or waiting for practices to start. The letter asks families to plan accordingly. The letter also says that browsing will be kept to a minimum and students should use the library catalog to place holds ahead of time. Wi-Fi access will be limited to students with permission on their library cards.

"As you can imagine, the library will not be back to normal when school starts," the letter says. "We will remain in Stage Four of our COVID Reopening Plan offering essential services only with no in-person programming, limited seating, masks required, and social distancing in place. The library strives to provide a safe environment for visitors of all ages."

Librarians continue to be available to assist with reference questions, finding recommendations and using digital services, including over phone, email or texting a librarian at 66746 with askbdcl. Further updates will be shared on the city website, on Facebook and in the online newsletter.