Beaver Dam Community Library temporarily closes as coronavirus precaution

The Beaver Dam Community Library will be closed to the public until further notice as a covid-19 precaution.

This decision was not made lightly, youth service librarian Sara Cournoyer said in a press release.

“The health and safety of our library patrons and staff is a priority of the Library Board of Trustees of the Beaver Dam Community Library,” Cournoyer said. “Given the announcement of active COVID-19 cases in surrounding counties and the closure of all schools in the state of Wisconsin, it was determined that now is the time to take proactive steps to contribute to the effort to slow the spread of the disease.”

Library staff are developing service models to continue to provide essential library services while the physical building is closed. ​All due dates for library items currently checked out will be extended to April 30​, but the library is also a fine-free library. The outdoor book drops will remain open during this time.