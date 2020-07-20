Beaver Dam Community Library to open on Saturdays again

The Beaver Dam Community Library will start opening on Saturdays again as part of its reopening process.
The Beaver Dam Library Board voted Friday to allow the library to open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., starting July 25. The library was already open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. after reopening June 15. The building had been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic but offered virtual and mail services.
“At this stage of reopening, the library offers essential services to include browsing and checking out of library materials, as well as public internet and Wi-Fi access,” said youth services librarian Sarah Cournoyer said in a weekend statement. “There is no in-person programming at this time.”
Library Director Sue Mevis said Friday the library has seen about half the normal number of visits and checkouts after re-opening, which is in line with most libraries right now. The lack of in-person programming and events has caused there to be fewer visitors to the library.
Even as the library expands it hours in-person, it will continue to offer services online and by mail.
Mevis said the weekday hours have been sufficient for the summer, with the number of visitors dropping off after 6 p.m.
Officials said part-time staff at the library have been able to adjust hours to help with shelving, covering lunch breaks and more as the library’s public hours have changed.
The library is also looking at installing a new digital sign the replace the current one, which has damage from getting hit by a car that couldn’t be fully repaired.
The Beaver Dam library is encouraging mask use and providing free ones to patrons.
